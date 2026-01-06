Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Nexcel has filed this preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any securities at this time.

When made final or effective, the base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, units or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate offering price of $25,000,000 during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective across one or more transactions. The specific terms of any offering of securities under the base shelf prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY REFERRED TO IN THIS PRESS RELEASE HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS. ACCORDINGLY, THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Property located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

For all other inquiries:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations), or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements regarding the filing, potential receipt of a final receipt for, and effectiveness of the Company's preliminary short form base shelf prospectus; the Company's potential future offerings of securities thereunder (including the timing, size-up to an aggregate offering price of $25,000,000 over the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective-structure and terms of any such offerings); the potential use of proceeds of any future offering; and the jurisdictions in which the base shelf prospectus has been filed (each of the provinces and territories of Canada). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and expectations, including, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals from applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and any applicable stock exchange, market conditions and investor demand. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: that a final receipt may not be obtained or may be delayed; that the base shelf prospectus may not become final or effective in some or all jurisdictions; that the Company may decide not to proceed with any offering under the base shelf prospectus; adverse market conditions or insufficient investor demand; failure to obtain required regulatory or stock exchange approvals; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange and the Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) have not reviewed, approved, disapproved or accepted responsibility for the contents, adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279581

Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.