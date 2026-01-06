Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions and forensic devices, has contributed its expert knowledge to two new analyst reports by Forrester Research. With more than 30 years of experience in forensic document examination and decades of collaboration with border agencies worldwide, Regula contributed as a domain expert in document forensics and identity verification.

Contribution to "The State of Document Fraud Management"

This report, authored by Andras Cser, VP Principal Analyst at Forrester Research,examines the growing need to verify physical non-identity documents in digital onboarding. These documents include bank statements, telecom bills, utility bills, and receipts.

Their verification is now as important as physical identity document verification, because organizations increasingly rely on both document types to onboard individuals and businesses.

Regula was interviewed as one of the expert contributors. A significant portion of the analysis is based on materials Regula provided to Forrester. The company's insights were used in sections covering:

Types of document fraud: digital manipulation, physical manipulation, full counterfeits, and forged signatures

AI-related risks: AI-generated documents and deepfake-style alterations

Growth of physical document fraud in onboarding and compliance workflows

Multilayer document analysis: visual analysis, content analysis, and metadata analysis

Best practices: using original PDFs, checking document structure and metadata integrity, and applying AI techniques with a human-in-the-loop process

These contributions reflect Regula's expertise in forensic document examination and multilayer analysis, extending beyond identity documents into a wider category of documents used in customer verification.

Contribution to "The Key Trends Shaping Identity Verification"

In this report, Regula was included among the group of vendors interviewed by Forrester during the research process.

The report outlines several trends shaping the identity verification (IDV) landscape:

The shift from outdated "secret questions" to verification based on real documents

The rising importance of authoritative government data sources and the need for accurate data extraction

Increased complexity of fraud attempts due to agentic AI, which drives demand for deeper document analysis and manipulation detection

Purpose of the Contributions

Regula contributed to these reports to support clearer understanding of how document fraud and identity verification threats are evolving. The company aims to help organizations strengthen digital trust, reduce fraud risk, and improve verification workflows as AI-based attacks (including deepfakes) and document manipulation grow more common.

"We share our expertise because document fraud affects people and organizations everywhere," explained Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. "When companies understand how fraud is changing, they can protect users and build safer digital experiences. We are glad to support research that helps the industry prepare for future risks."

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

