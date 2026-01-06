Transaction positions Beaufort as an independent survival technologies platform

Dedicated long-term financial backing aimed at accelerating growth and innovation

Industry veteran Raanan Horowitz named Chair; Dom Cartwright to continue as CEO

Capitol Meridian Partners ("Capitol Meridian") and Stellex Capital Management ("Stellex") today announced the completion of their carve-out acquisition of Beaufort, the aerospace and defense survival equipment division of Survitec. Industry veteran Raanan Horowitz has been named Board Chair and Dom Cartwright will continue as CEO.

Beaufort, headquartered in Ellesmere Port, UK, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical survival equipment for air, land, and sea forces serving the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, defense prime contractors, and other allied militaries. Beaufort is a leading authority in Aircrew Equipment Assemblies (AEA), especially on advanced military aviation platforms, emphasizing pilot protection, performance, and life-support integration. The company's portfolio includes flight jackets, anti-G trousers, liferafts, submarine escape systems and immersion suits, and other survival equipment. Beaufort employs 1,200 people worldwide and operates manufacturing and service facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.

The acquisition of Beaufort adds a differentiated, mission-critical business to the portfolios of Capitol Meridian and Stellex, strengthening both firms' presence in aerospace and defense. The transaction positions Beaufort as an independent survival technologies platform with dedicated long-term investment. The company's track record for supplying long-standing defense programs, global footprint, and reputation for quality and reliability is expected to set a foundation for strong growth and innovation as a standalone entity.

Dom Cartwright, Chief Executive Officer of Beaufort, commented, "As we begin this next chapter with Capitol Meridian and Stellex, Beaufort gains partners with deep experience in aerospace and defense, global reach, and a long-term investment approach. Their support will allow us to build on our strong reputation, expand our capabilities and continue innovating in support of the hardworking warfighters who rely on our products every day, while strengthening Beaufort's role as a trusted long-term partner to allied defense forces and OEMs worldwide."

"Beaufort epitomizes our strategy of investing in essential aerospace and defense platforms. We expect to support Beaufort's next phase of growth through portfolio expansion, operational investment, and strategic acquisitions," said Adam Palmer, Founding Partner of Capitol Meridian, and Karthik Achar, Partner at Stellex.

In connection with the transaction's completion, defense industry veteran Raanan Horowitz, a Capitol Meridian Operating Partner who has a long track record serving the national security of the United States and its allies by fostering enduring relationships with global militaries and their industrial bases, has been appointed Chair of Beaufort's Board of Directors.

"I am honored to join Dom and his leadership team as we embark on leveraging Beaufort's decades of survival-technology development and manufacturing, expanding its global business and solidifying its position as a premier provider of mission-critical, lifesaving solutions for the most demanding applications," Mr. Horowitz added.

Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Capitol Meridian and Stellex. Adams Street Partners led and arranged the debt financing for the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Beaufort

Beaufort is at the forefront of innovation in survival technologies, with proven capability delivering world-first solutions across air, land and sea domains. Beaufort protects mission-critical assets and people, enhancing mission performance of defense organizations worldwide. https://www.beaufort.group

About Capitol Meridian Partners

Founded in 2021, Capitol Meridian Partners invests at the nexus of commercial and government markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals' experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. https://capitolmeridian.com/

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, London, Pittsburgh and Detroit, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $5 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace, defense government services, transportation logistics, manufacturing, real economy business services, food processing and tech-enabled services. Additional information may be found at http://www.stellexcapital.com

