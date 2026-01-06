Kantata today announced that it was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Professional Services Automation Applications (PSA) 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US50655623, December 2025). Kantata delivers AI-driven PSA software purpose-built for professional services organizations and supports more than 1,500 customers across over 100 countries.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 12 vendors in the worldwide AI-enabled PSA applications market and positioned Kantata in the Leaders Category. The assessment provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors' current capabilities and long-term strategies, helping professional services organizations identify solutions that can support increasingly complex, project-centric operations.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled PSA," said Michael Speranza, CEO of Kantata. "We believe the recognition reflects both the breadth and maturity of our PSA platform today and the mission guiding us forward to transform how professional services firms sell and deliver their work by applying AI in ways that go beyond efficiency to fundamentally change how services organizations compete and grow."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Kantata's AI strategy is straightforward and easy to understand. It is focused on transforming professional services by integrating AI to automate tasks, provide actionable insights, and improve project outcomes."

"As AI becomes embedded in enterprise applications, professional services organizations are rethinking how PSA systems can help them operate more efficiently and deliver better outcomes across the project lifecycle," said Mickey North Rizza, Group VP, Enterprise Software at IDC. "Kantata is recognized in this IDC MarketScape for its clear AI strategy, positive customer feedback around implementation and post-go-live support, and a product customers see as foundational to their future professional services operations."

At the core of Kantata's AI strategy is the recently-announced Kantata Expertise Engine, which captures the expertise embedded in every project, decision and interaction, curates that knowledge, and surfaces it when teams need it most. Built around a domain-specific language model trained on a proprietary services ontology, the Expertise Engine powers a new generation of AI-driven Accelerators that reimagine the PSA user experience through the lens of what AI uniquely enables ensuring firms are continuously learning from every engagement and applying that knowledge to deliver better outcomes over time.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. With Kantata, PS firms gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantata.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that result in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106797937/en/

Contacts:

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications for Kantata

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com