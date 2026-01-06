Matrix One, a leading provider of software solutions for life sciences organizations and backed by Lauxera Capital Partners, announced today the acquisition of Simploud, a cloud-based provider of Quality Management System (QMS) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) software. Simploud's solutions will join the Matrix One portfolio as Matrix QMS and Matrix LIMS, further expanding the company's software offering for regulated life sciences organizations.

As life sciences organizations face increasing regulatory, operational, and data complexity, Matrix One continues to strengthen its software offering with solutions designed specifically for regulated environments. This addition enhances Matrix One's ability to support customers across quality management, laboratory operations, and compliance-critical workflows.

"Simploud's acquisition reinforces our commitment to being the software partner of choice for life sciences organizations." said Louis Albert, CEO of Matrix One. "By adding QMS and LIMS to our offering, we enable customers to manage essential processes within a unified software environment, reduce fragmentation, and support long-term operational excellence.

The acquisition follows Matrix One's recent additions of dokspot, now Matrix eIFU, and Galen Data, now Matrix Connect. Together with Matrix Req, these solutions form a complementary software offering covering design control, quality management, laboratory information management, electronic instructions for use, data connectivity, and regulatory-driven processes.

Tamir Podhurst, co-founder of Simploud, commented: "Simploud was built to help life sciences and MedTech teams run quality and laboratory operations with clarity, compliance, and confidence. Joining Matrix One allows us to extend that value by connecting our solutions to a broader software offering purpose-built for regulated industries.

About Matrix One

Matrix One provides cutting-edge digital and software solutions to medtech and life sciences organizations, enabling full traceability, regulatory compliance, and process optimization across the product lifecycle. Matrix One supports the digital transformation of its 500+ customers in the life sciences industry. For more information, visit matrixone.health.

About Lauxera Capital Partners

Lauxera Capital Partners is an international investment firm focused on accelerating high-growth HealthTech and life sciences companies across Europe and the United States. For more information, visit lauxera.com.

About Simploud

Simploud is a cloud-based provider of QMS and LIMS solutions for life sciences organizations. The company develops intuitive, compliant software that enables teams to manage quality processes and laboratory operations efficiently while ensuring regulatory compliance. For more information, visit simploud.com.

