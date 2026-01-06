Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
06.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
Unchained Labs Cracks the Code on ADC Characterization

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, just launched a brand-new application on Stunner today that delivers rapid, low-volume antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) characterization on up to 96 samples at a time.

Unchained Labs Logo

ADCs are complicated beasts, and pinning down exactly what you've made is tough - especially early in development when sample details are scarce and your process is still in flux. Simple UV/Vis methods fail to resolve overlapping signals without perfect inputs, while heavy-duty analytical tools are overkill for quick screens - burning through precious sample and killing your throughput with tedious method development.

Stunner takes the headache out of ADC screening, unlocking fast, reliable answers on drug-antibody ratio (DAR), concentration, and size - even when sample info is limited. It cleanly separates antibody and drug contributions, untangling the overlapping signals that confuse standard UV/Vis methods while eliminating the long wait times of serial, one-by-one measurements. By teaming up UV/Vis and dynamic light scattering, Stunner helps researchers race through conjugation comparisons, check consistency across process steps, and make better decisions earlier in development.

"ADCs are exploding, and researchers need a fast way to screen conjugates before investing in deeper characterization," said Krystin Schmidt, VP Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Stunner's new ADC Decode application serves up the simplest, most walk-up way to get DAR and concentration analysis."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it - unleashing problem-tackling solutions that make a real difference in the science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise, and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Krystin Schmidt
VP Marketing, Unchained Labs
krystin.schmidt@unchainedlabs.com
925.353.4688

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unchained-labs-cracks-the-code-on-adc-characterization-302652230.html

