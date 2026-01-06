The Vertex Companies, LLC: VERTEX Announces New Chief Commercial Officer, Mary Beth Edwards

Strategic appointment supports Firm's commercial acceleration and growth trajectory

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("VERTEX"), a global professional services firm delivering expert, forensic, construction project advisory, and management and regulatory consulting services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Beth Edwards as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Team.

In this critical role as VERTEX's chief commercial strategist, Ms. Edwards will lead the Firm's value creation agenda, shaping and executing a comprehensive go-to-market approach that not only drives sustainable growth, but also deepens client impact, advances innovation in complex, high-stakes matters, and crystallizes the Firm's value proposition for its stakeholders.

Ms. Edwards is a distinguished business leader and nationally recognized expert known for delivering transformative results in market growth, talent development, and operational excellence. She brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience across high-stakes advisory, disputes, and resolution services in highly technical industries, including healthcare and financial services.

Most recently, Ms. Edwards served as Senior Managing Director and Global Business Leader of the Disputes and Economics group at Ankura Consulting Group. In that role, she expanded operations across multiple continents and developed firmwide go-to-market strategies. Prior to Ankura, she was a Managing Director and Practice Leader for Commercial and Healthcare Disputes at Navigant.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mary Beth to VERTEX and to our Executive Team," said David Tortorello, Chief Executive Officer of VERTEX. "Having worked with her for many years at Navigant, I've seen firsthand her ability to build high-performing teams and bring diverse capabilities together to solve complex client challenges. She will play a critical role in advancing our integrated, solutions-oriented approach and strengthening the value we deliver to clients."

"I am honored to join VERTEX at such a pivotal moment for the Firm," said Ms. Edwards. "VERTEX stands out for its reputation in addressing high-stakes client challenges and integrating multidisciplinary expert teams to deliver holistic solutions to complex issues. The Firm's breadth of expertise, collegial culture, and commitment to developing its professionals aligns with what I believe drives sustainable enterprise value. I am excited to partner with the leadership team to build a differentiated go-to-market strategy that supports both our clients and our people."

The appointment of Ms. Edwards as Chief Commercial Officer marks a significant milestone for VERTEX as it continues to build a full suite of expert capabilities to serve its clients' most complex challenges across the globe. With her vision and leadership, VERTEX is well positioned to strengthen its integrated commercial strategy, expand its global reach, and deliver even greater value through cohesive, solutions-oriented expertise.

About VERTEX

The Vertex Companies, LLC is a global professional services firm that delivers expert, forensic, construction project advisory, and management and regulatory consulting services. VERTEX partners with clients across sectors to solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional results.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hancock

Vice President of Marketing

The Vertex Companies, LLC

dhancock@vertexeng.com | 1.240.653.9932

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/489726/Vertex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vertex-announces-new-chief-commercial-officer-mary-beth-edwards-302653259.html