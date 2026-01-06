CHROMATIN BIOSCIENCE LTD: Chromatin Bioscience, Mediphage Bioceuticals, and Entos Pharmaceuticals, collaborate on Genetic Medicines Project with support from UKRI Innovate UK and Canadian R&D Funding

EDINBURGH, Scotland, TORONTO and EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatin Bioscience, Mediphage Bioceuticals, and Entos Pharmaceuticals are pleased to announce they are receiving advisory services and funding from the competitive, transatlantic, UKRI Innovate UK and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) collaborative innovation program. This supports strategic partnership to develop next-generation therapeutics by combining the Chromatin Bio chromatinLENS platform for synthetic promoters, the Mediphage ministring DNA (msDNA) platform technology, and the Entos Fusogenix PLV delivery platform for genetic medicines.

Together, the companies aim to provide cell-type selective, durable DNA-based gene expression cargo with safe and effective, intracellular fusion-based delivery. The combined innovative technology could be applied to treat an unlimited number of genetic diseases. The potential impact of this three-way collaboration on the future of genetic medicines and the lives of rare disease patients is transformative.

"This collaboration brings together three complementary technologies to address one of the biggest challenges in genetic medicine: delivering safe, durable, and cell-type-selective gene expression," said Michael Roberts, Founder and CEO of Chromatin Bioscience. "By combining our chromatinLENS platform for synthetic promoters with Mediphage's msDNA technology and Entos' Fusogenix PLV delivery system, we're taking a major step toward creating more precise and effective treatments for patients."

"Gene therapy needs novel modalities that are safe, redosable, precise, and effective," said Dr. Nafiseh Nafissi, CTO of Mediphage. "By combining advanced AI-driven sequence design from Chromatin Bio with our immune-compatible and durable msDNA platform, and next-generation targeted delivery systems from Entos Pharmaceuticals, we are establishing a strong foundation for the next generation of safe, precise, and scalable genetic medicines."

Dr. Nafissi continued, "We are grateful to receive this support from Innovate UK and NRC IRAP. This support represents an opportunity to advance Mediphage's msDNA technology. We remain committed to advancing innovative genetic medicine approaches through collaboration and collective effort that can deliver life-changing genetic medicine treatments for patients in need."

"We deeply appreciate this support from Innovate UK and NRC IRAP to advance the use of our Fusogenix PLV platform in projects aimed to improve treatments for rare genetic disorders," said John Lewis, CEO of Entos Pharmaceuticals. "There is a crucial need to address these disorders, and the potential for novel genetic medicine approaches that combine cutting-edge technologies like chromatinLENS, msDNA, and Fusogenix PLV to create life-changing treatments for patients and their families is huge."

The companies thank Innovate UK and NRC IRAP for providing a framework to bring these three synergistic technologies together and for fostering international collaboration between the UK and Canada.

About Chromatin Bio

Chromatin Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of synthetic promoters for targeted eukaryotic gene control systems. Its proprietary platform, chromatinLENS TM, enables precise, cell-type-selective, and durable gene expression, which is key to advancing the next generation of genetic medicines. Chromatin's synthetic promoters are currently being integrated into a range of collaborative programs across therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit www.chromatinbio.com.

About Mediphage Bioceuticals

Mediphage has developed a novel, linear, covalently closed, high-fidelity, and backbone-free DNA minivector, ministring DNA (msDNA), that is produced using a proprietary and scalable E. coli-based manufacturing process. msDNA can be used across a range of genetic medicine applications, including non-viral gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, and in vivo gene editing. msDNA is also a starting material for the production of viral vectors like rAAV and lentiviral vectors, mRNA therapeutics, and DNA vaccines. Mediphage is currently engaged in collaborations with the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further develop the above applications. For more information, visit www.mediphage.ca.

About Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.

A new reality in genetic medicine lies ahead, one that will be ushered in with the advent of safe, effective, and re-dosable nucleic acid delivery technologies. Since its inception in 2016, Entos has been dedicated to advancing next-generation genetic medicines using our proprietary FusogenixTM PLVTM drug delivery system. The Fusogenix PLV platform is formulated with FAST proteins to enable the delivery of nucleic acid to target cells through direct fusion. Entos is pioneering the development of life-changing medicines for patients and has partnered with global companies, such as Eli Lilly, to accelerate and expand the impact of our platform. Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, with its wholly owned U.S. and U.K. subsidiaries based in San Diego, California, and London, United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit www.entospharma.com, or follow Entos on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598726/5703713/Chromatin_Bioscience_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855393/Mediphage_Bioceuticals_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855394/Entos_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chromatin-bioscience-mediphage-bioceuticals-and-entos-pharmaceuticals-collaborate-on-genetic-medicines-project-with-support-from-ukri-innovate-uk-and-canadian-rd-funding-302653803.html