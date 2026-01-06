Cadillac Escalade IQ Named 2026 MotorTrend SUV of the Year - Powered by Altia's HMI Technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altia is delighted to congratulate Cadillac as the all-electric Escalade IQ is crowned the 2026 MotorTrend SUV of the Year. This prestigious recognition underscores not only Cadillac's design and engineering prowess but also the pivotal role Altia's industry leading HMI software plays in delivering the immersive digital experience of the Escalade IQ's engaging user experience.

A Celebration of Innovation & Design

MotorTrend praised the Escalade IQ as "a distinctly American approach to the luxury space," citing its blend of stunning form, historic design cues and cutting-edge EV innovation. The vehicle's vast, premium interior-anchored by a sweeping, 55-inch pillar-to-pillar display-has become a hallmark of Cadillac's technological renaissance, showcasing both elegance and functionality.

Altia: Behind the Display

Altia's HMI software provides the driving force behind the Escalade IQ's digital experience. From smooth, high-resolution graphics to responsive touch interactivity, Altia enabled Cadillac's design teams to realize their vision without compromise. The result is an HMI that not only looks spectacular but performs reliably under real-world automotive demands.

A Proven Partnership with GM

This milestone marks another chapter in a long-term collaboration between Altia and General Motors. Altia's software has powered Cadillac's VISTIQ and LYRIQ displays, and now the Escalade IQ represents the latest example of what this trusted partnership can achieve. Together, Altia and GM continue to push the boundaries of luxury, performance and user experience.

"We are truly honored that the Escalade IQ has been named MotorTrend's SUV of the Year," said Mike Juran, CEO at Altia. "This award celebrates the power of collaboration-between Altia's HMI capabilities and Cadillac's visionary design teams. For years we've worked hand-in-hand with GM to bring rich, intuitive interfaces to life and this recognition is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation."

Looking Ahead

As Cadillac continues to redefine luxury and electrification, Altia remains a committed technology partner-ready to support future displays, upcoming EV models and evolving user experiences. The success of the Escalade IQ sets a new bar, and Altia is honored to contribute to Cadillac's electric legacy.

