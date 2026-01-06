NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Training Curriculum Approved by Florida Department of Education

Uplift Training, through its subsidiary Uplift Aerospace, becomes an approved curriculum provider in Florida, opening VR-powered learning to high schools statewide

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Uplift Training, Inc., through its subsidiary Uplift Aerospace, announced today that its Starborn Academy Curriculum has been approved by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) as part of the 2025-2026 Florida Career and Technical Education (CTE) Instructional Materials Adoption.

This approval places Uplift Training's curriculum on Florida's state adoption list, enabling districts to easily procure the virtual reality (VR)-powered curriculum as a state-vetted instructional option for a five-year period beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

"Florida's adoption process is among the nation's most rigorous, with submissions from the world's largest publishers," said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace. "This approval validates our VR-powered, workforce-ready curriculum and positions Uplift to scale quickly across one of America's largest education markets. We're also expanding into new training and trades markets through our recent partnership with ABC Institute, Florida's largest trades apprenticeship provider."

Why it matters:

Immediate statewide expansion: Uplift is beginning outreach across Florida, one of the nation's largest education markets, to support districts with the adopted high-school curriculum, alongside supplemental programming including Moon Mission, Starborn VR experiences, Kennedy Space Center trips, and pressurized spacesuit training.

Long-term adoption window: Resulting contracts from this adoption cycle have a standard 5-year agreement term, starting in 2026.

Scaling to new workforce development markets: Uplift Training is expanding into other educational and workforce development markets. This includes its recent partnership with ABC Institute, which is the largest trades apprenticeship provider in the state of Florida.

--

About Uplift Training (OTC:NRPI)

Uplift Training is an AI-first educational training company transforming workforce development through immersive virtual reality. We design and deliver adaptive, skills-based training that blends artificial intelligence with hands-on VR simulations to accelerate learning, boost engagement, and improve performance. Our programs align with industry needs and give learners practical pathways into high-demand careers. Learn more at https://www.uplifttraining.com/

Media Contact

Uplift Training: press@uplifttraining.com

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of doing so. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the timing and outcome of regulatory processes (including FINRA approval of a corporate name and ticker symbol change), integration risks related to the proposed merger, market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market conditions, the Company's ability to secure additional financing, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/uplift-training-curriculum-approved-by-florida-department-of-education-1124309