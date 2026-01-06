The "Denmark Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Copenhagen maintains the highest number of operational facilities, but upcoming projects add nearly comparable white-floor area, strengthening its long-term capacity.
Although the number of upcoming data centers is smaller, their total IT load capacity is significantly larger higher than the existing installed capacity. There is a significant increase of rack capacity as upcoming facilities add more than eight times the current rack availability, indicating a major expansion phase across the market.
Large operators such as STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Global Connect serve as the backbone of the market, offering high-capacity facilities that cater to hyperscale and enterprise requirements.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 8 upcoming data center
- Locations covered: Aarhus, Ballerup, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Frederica, Herning, Hinnerup, Kolding, Randers, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Smorum, Taastrup, Viby.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (8 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market
- Adeo Data center
- AtlasEdge
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- ECO-LocaXion
- GlobalConnect
- JN Data
- Kolo DC
- NNIT
- Penta Infra
- Prime Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telia Group
- atNorth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxcq5d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106382830/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900