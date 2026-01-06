The "Denmark Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Copenhagen maintains the highest number of operational facilities, but upcoming projects add nearly comparable white-floor area, strengthening its long-term capacity.

Although the number of upcoming data centers is smaller, their total IT load capacity is significantly larger higher than the existing installed capacity. There is a significant increase of rack capacity as upcoming facilities add more than eight times the current rack availability, indicating a major expansion phase across the market.

Large operators such as STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Global Connect serve as the backbone of the market, offering high-capacity facilities that cater to hyperscale and enterprise requirements.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 34 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 8 upcoming data center

Locations covered: Aarhus, Ballerup, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Frederica, Herning, Hinnerup, Kolding, Randers, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Smorum, Taastrup, Viby.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (8 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market

Adeo Data center

AtlasEdge

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Curanet (team.blue)

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

ECO-LocaXion

GlobalConnect

JN Data

Kolo DC

NNIT

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Telia Group

atNorth

