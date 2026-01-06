The "Finland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Finland is home to one of Google's largest data center in Europe. With Microsoft and Google entering the market, Finland is set to become an even stronger data center hub. Helsinki is the leading data center hub in Finland, hosting the highest number of existing and planned facilities in the country.
Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 3GW, led by Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 31 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Espoo, Forssa, Hameenlinna, Hamina, Heinola, Helsinki, Isojoki, Kajaani, Kemi, Keuruu, Kirkkonummen, Kouvola, Kitee, Kuhmo, Lahti, Lapland, Lappeenranta, Lohja, Merikarvia, Mikkeli, Naarajarvi, Oulu, Pori, Phyajarvi, Phyajoki, Rautalampi, Seinajoki, Tampere, Turku, Ulivia, Vantaa, Varkaus, Vihti.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (31 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Finland Data Center Market Database
- Microsoft
- atNorth
- Polarnode
- XTX Markets
- DayOne
- Hyperco
- Verne
- QTS
- Regant Oy
- Arcem
- Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
- Vatajankoski Oy Municipality of Merikarvia
- FCDC Corp
- Asia Pacific Land
- Tiktok (Hyperco)
- CompassForge Ventures
- Telia Group
- Ficolo
- Equinix
- Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
- Elisa
- Datalahti
- Mediam
- Hetzner Online
- Digita
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Creanova Datacenter
- Scale42
- Solano
- Bilt Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5foe3
