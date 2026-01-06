Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
06.01.2026 14:26 Uhr
ASCOMP: Synchredible 9.1 with 64-Bit and Hardware-Accelerated Verification

ASCOMP Software releases new version of the proven backup and synchronization solution with significant performance improvements

STUTTGART, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / ASCOMP Software has released version 9.1 of Synchredible. The new version features native 64-bit architecture and uses hardware-accelerated CRC32 checksum calculation via SSE4.2, which significantly increases verification performance.

Synchredible is a powerful Windows software for synchronizing and backing up files and folders. The application enables users to reliably synchronize and back up important data between different storage locations - from local hard drives and network drives to cloud storage.

With version 9.1, users benefit from full 64-bit support, which optimally utilizes modern processor architectures. Hardware-accelerated CRC32 calculation via SSE4.2 instructions provides significantly faster data verification when synchronizing large amounts of data. The limitation on data volume per task has been removed, and code security and SSHFS support have been improved.

"With Synchredible 9.1, we are consistently relying on the latest technologies. Native 64-bit support combined with hardware-accelerated verification makes our software even more powerful and future-proof," says Andreas Stroebel, Managing Director of ASCOMP Software.

New features in version 9.1:

  • Native 64-bit support

  • Hardware-accelerated CRC32 (SSE4.2)

  • Unlimited data per task

  • Better verification performance

  • Improved code security

  • SSHFS support improved

Availability: Synchredible 9.1 is available at https://www.ascompsoftware.com/en/products/synchredible free of charge for private use and evaluation. The Pro version is available from a one-time fee of 39.90 USD.

About: ASCOMP Software has been developing professional software solutions for Windows for over 25 years. The portfolio includes tools for data backup, system optimization, and multimedia applications. With a focus on quality, user-friendliness, and continuous development, the company has established itself as a reliable partner for private users and businesses.

Contact information: support@ascompsoftware.com

SOURCE: ASCOMP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/synchredible-9.1-with-64-bit-and-hardware-accelerated-verificatio-1124408

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
