Norway hosts around 30 existing data centers dominated by Oslo, Tordal Telemark.
Leading Norway's IT capacity at over 50%, Oslo is set for further expansion with upcoming projects contributing more than 15%, signaling both strong growth and diversified data center development.
Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Stack Infrastructure and Nscale. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Norway Data Center Market Database
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- ASP Data Center
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Gigahost AS
- Green Mountain
- GreenScale
- hScale
- ITsjefen
- Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Nscale Aker
- Polar DC
- STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
- STORESPEED (Magnora)
- Telenor
- Hafslund HitecVision
- Telia Carrier
- TerraHost
- Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
