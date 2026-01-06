The "Norway Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway hosts around 30 existing data centers dominated by Oslo, Tordal Telemark.

Leading Norway's IT capacity at over 50%, Oslo is set for further expansion with upcoming projects contributing more than 15%, signaling both strong growth and diversified data center development.

Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Stack Infrastructure and Nscale. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Norway Data Center Market Database

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

ASP Data Center

Basefarm (Orange)

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Bulk Infrastructure

Gigahost AS

Green Mountain

GreenScale

hScale

ITsjefen

Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Nscale Aker

Polar DC

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

STORESPEED (Magnora)

Telenor

Hafslund HitecVision

Telia Carrier

TerraHost

Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2nbhf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106965210/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900