Germany installed about 17.5 GW of new PV capacity in 2025, taking cumulative installations past 117 GW by year end, according to preliminary data from the German Solar Association.From pv magazine Germany Germany added approximately 17.5 GW of new PV capacity in 2025, broadly in line with the 17.7 GW installed in 2024, according to preliminary analysis from the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar). Final figures from the Market Master Data Register are not yet available, as newly commissioned systems can be reported up to four weeks after installation. Capacity additions varied significantly ...

