MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a global index provider specializing in thematic and digital asset benchmarks, today announced the launch of two new indexes designed to capture critical infrastructure powering the next phase of digital finance: the MarketVector Stablecoin Technology Index (MVSTBQ) and the MarketVector Tokenization Technology Index (MVTKNQ).

The launch coincides with today's debut of two new exchange-traded funds from Amplify ETFs, the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) and the Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (TKNQ), which are licensed to track the respective MarketVector indexes.

"These indexes are a clear example of how MarketVector is evolving to support the next generation of multi-asset investing," said Martin Leinweber, Director of Digital Asset Research and Strategy at MarketVector Indexes. "Stablecoins and tokenization are no longer niche crypto concepts. They are becoming core financial infrastructure. Our goal was to create benchmarks that capture where real economic value is being built, while remaining investable, diversified, and suitable for regulated products like ETFs."

Together, the new indexes provide targeted exposure to the companies and digital asset products supporting stablecoins, real-world asset tokenization, and on-chain financial infrastructure, themes increasingly central to the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology.

The MarketVector Stablecoin Technology Index tracks companies and digital asset products involved in stablecoin issuance and the technologies enabling stablecoin-based payments, settlement, and financial services, with constituents selected based on targeted exposure to stablecoins, digital asset infrastructure, or related brokerage and exchange activities. Stablecoins are increasingly used to enable faster, lower-cost global transactions while maintaining price stability through backing by real-world assets such as U.S. dollars and short-term government securities.

The MarketVector Tokenization Technology Index tracks companies and digital asset products involved in the tokenization of real-world assets, including U.S. Treasuries, private credit, equities, real estate, and commodities. The launch of MVSTBQ and MVTKNQ reflects MarketVector's ability to deliver transparent, rules-based indexes spanning public equities and digital assets, and, through its partnership with Amplify on STBQ and TKNQ, translate complex digital asset themes into accessible investment exposures.

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 100 billion in assets under management.

