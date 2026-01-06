The "Sweden Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden hosts around 9 Upcoming data centers which have the highest IT Capacity of around 875 MW which is over 5.3x the current existing capacity.

More than 60% of existing rack capacity is concentrated in Stockholm, making it the core data hub. atNorth and EcoDataCenter are investing heavily in large-scale expansions.

EcoDataCenter, Digital Realty, and Conapto collectively supply over 40% of current IT capacity, positioning them as Sweden's top three data center providers.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Marviken, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (38 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Sweden Data Center Market Database

atNorth

Bahnhof

Binero Group

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Brookfield Asset Management

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

EdgeMode and Vertical Data (SUB 1)

Ember

Equinix

Evroc

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

GTT Communication (Interoute)

Kolo DC

Multigrid

Northern Data-Hydro66

Rise Institute

SplitVision

Stack Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

Telia Group

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

