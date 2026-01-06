Firstsource recognized as a Leader in Banking Operations by Everest Group and NelsonHall

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a leading global provider of business process management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has earned dual analyst recognitions for its Banking Operations capabilities - named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Banking Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 and a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT 2025 evaluation for GenAI & Process Automation in Banking across both Operations Services and Process Automation Services.

These recognitions reflect independent analyst validation of Firstsource's ability to deliver regulated, outcome-oriented banking operations at scale, powered by AI, automation and deep domain expertise across lending, payments, servicing, compliance, fraud management, document processing and workflow automation.

Rajiv Malhotra, Head - EMEA, Firstsource, shared, "This recognition from Everest Group and NelsonHall reflects the trust our clients across our EMEA business place in us as they modernize core banking operations under intense regulatory and cost pressures. Our AI-native UnBPO model and deep expertise in lending, mortgage, payments, and customer operations enable banks to achieve rapid, compliant transformation without disrupting day-to-day delivery.

"In a market where speed, resilience, and responsible AI matter more than ever, we're helping regional and global banks adopt scalable Gen AI and automation that improve risk outcomes, enhance customer journeys, and create sustainable operational agility."

The Everest Group assessment attributes Firstsource's broad, end-to-end banking operations coverage across transaction processing, lending, payments and customer servicing, backed by deep BFS domain expertise and a digital-first operating model - with strong automation, AI and workflow orchestration - and sustained investments in platforms, data and analytics that drive cost efficiency, service quality and market momentum, for its leadership recognition.

Ronak Doshi, Partner, Everest Group, shared, "Firstsource continues to expand its role in banking operations through integrated support across cards, lending, collections, and financial crime, reinforced by its domain expertise and transformation-led delivery model. Its UnBPO framework and investments in platforms such as relAI strengthen its ability to modernize workflows through a mix of automation, guided processing, and operational redesign.

"Combined with tools such as AI Coach and QC Copilot, and strong market traction in fraud management and onboarding, these capabilities have contributed to its position as Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Banking Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025."

NelsonHall recognizes Firstsource for embedding Gen AI and process automation across managed services and BPaaS in banking, supported by deep lending and mortgage expertise, tailored solutions for regional and local institutions, a scaled Gen AI workforce, and an inch-wide-mile-deep focus on high-value processes reinforced by a clear UnBPO and agentic AI strategy.

Andy Efstathiou, Program Director for Banking, NelsonHall, shared, "Firstsource's GenAI and automation offerings enable banks to transform their operations efficiently with digital engineering, app development, integration, and implementation services.

"This includes applying AI to images and video to enhance cybersecurity and providing GenAI and automation services customized for lending operations in regional and local markets."

Banks worldwide are under pressure to reduce cost-to-serve, modernize legacy workflows and industrialize GenAI adoption. These dual recognitions reaffirm Firstsource's position as a trusted partner for banks modernizing operations with secure, production-grade AI and automation.

