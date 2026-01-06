Global Logistics Leader Aramex Selects Softeon as Strategic WMS Partner

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimising warehouse and fulfilment performance to drive operational efficiency, has announced that Aramex has selected the Softeon Warehouse Management System as its strategic platform for deployment across its 70-plus facilities in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. Aramex is a leading 3PL global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions.

This partnership underscores Aramex's commitment to enhancing customer-centricity through greater visibility, efficiency, and scalability across its warehousing network.

With Softeon's advanced WMS, including integrated billing and labour management capabilities, Aramex will further strengthen its ability to serve customers in diverse sectors, optimise complex fulfilment processes, and meet the growing demands of e-commerce, energy, healthcare, and B2C retail.

"Our partnership with Softeon reinforces Aramex's dedication to investing in best-in-class technologies that deliver measurable value to our esteemed customers," said Francoise Russo, Chief Technology Officer, Aramex. "Softeon's speed to market, particularly in the 3PL market, will enable us to bring new sites and clients online faster, creating immediate value in days instead of weeks."

"We are honored and proud to partner with Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "This collaboration reinforces our growth across the Middle East and Africa and showcases the power of our 3PL-focused WMS, featuring advanced billing, labour management, and a warehouse execution system (WES) to deliver measurable results in high-volume operations."

By combining Softeon's industry-leading WMS capabilities with Aramex's global network and expertise, the two organisations are poised to drive innovation, improve customer experiences, and shape the future of supply chain operations.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimising warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades, Softeon has been helping our customers succeed in optimising their fulfilment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are dedicated to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning our efforts with global climate goals and integrating sustainable practices across our operations.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

