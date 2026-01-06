Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
06.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
IRA Capital Acquires 24 Property Medical Portfolio Spanning 1.5M SF

IRA Capital Acquires 1.5 Million Square-Foot Medical Portfolio and Launches Sovereign-Backed JV

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / IRA Capital ("IRA"), a Southern California-based real estate private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of a 1.5 million square-foot, 24-property medical facilities portfolio spanning 11 states across the United States. The portfolio was acquired from a publicly traded REIT and represents the seed investment of a newly formed IRA-sponsored healthcare real estate venture targeting the acquisition of several billion dollars of medical facilities over the next 12-18 months.

The 24-property Portfolio is anchored by leading regional healthcare providers and features high-acuity space with extensive tenant buildouts.

The newly formed venture is backed by two of the world's largest institutional investors, including a sovereign wealth fund and a leading international pension investor, positioning IRA as one of the most active and well-capitalized buyers of healthcare real estate in the U.S. market.

The new acquisition is comprised of mission-critical, purpose-built medical facilities, the majority of which are located on or adjacent to hospital campuses, including 11 buildings directly connected to hospitals, underscoring their strategic importance to their respective healthcare systems. The assets support high-acuity outpatient services, including outpatient surgery, radiation oncology, and advanced diagnostic imaging. Tenancy is diversified across nearly every medical specialty and anchored by leading national and regional health systems, including Ascension, Trinity Health, CommonSpirit, M Health Fairview, Tenet Healthcare, and Advocate Health. Additional notable tenants include CHS, UnitedHealth, UPMC, and Bon Secours Mercy Health. The portfolio has a significant geographic presence in the Midwest - led by Chicago - as well as the Southwest, with assets distributed nationwide.

Samir Patel, Managing Partner at IRA Capital, commented:

"We are excited to launch this new healthcare medical facilities venture alongside world-class institutional partners. The scale and liquidity of this venture allow us to be a long-term, reliable capital partner to leading health systems, helping support their facilities while enabling them to remain focused on what matters most - delivering high-quality patient care and advancing their core operations."

Demand for Medical Outpatient Buildings (MOBs) continues to accelerate, with the sector projected to grow at a 7.5% compound annual growth rate through 2028, driven by demographic tailwinds, technological advancements, and the continued shift toward outpatient care delivery. IRA Capital has emerged as a key institutional player in the healthcare real estate sector, having invested approximately $1.7 billion in healthcare assets within the past 18 months alone. Through its sovereign-backed joint venture, IRA is actively pursuing and advancing the acquisition of additional medical facilities portfolios as it continues to scale its healthcare real estate platform nationwide.

About IRA Capital

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based private equity firm specializing in real estate investments. IRA primarily invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, with an overweight concentration within the healthcare sector. To date, the firm has acquired over 12.5 million square feet of property across 30 states, with a total capitalization exceeding $4 billion. IRA partners with pension funds, institutions, and family offices to invest in high-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.iracapital.com.

For more information, please contact: IRA Capital Investor Relations investorrelations@iracapital.com

SOURCE: IRA Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ira-capital-acquires-24-property-medical-portfolio-spanning-1.5m-sf-1124089

