Dienstag, 06.01.2026
WKN: A1W6CU | ISIN: KYG6501M1050 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NX
Frankfurt
06.01.26 | 08:06
0,790 Euro
+6,76 % +0,050
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7900,82016:06
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.: Nexteer Sponsored Automotive Chassis-by-Wire Standards Research Group Meeting Advancing Steer-by-Wire Standards in China

Underscores Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire Leadership & Trusted Partnership with China's Leading OEMs

AUBURN HILLS, MI AND SUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in advanced steering and motion control technologies, recently sponsored a Coalition Meeting of the Automotive Chassis-by-Wire Standards Research Group in China, to advance the country's national Steer-by-Wire (SbW) standard.

The meeting convened the "Chassis-by-Wire Standard Research Group," a specialized committee within China Automotive Standardization Research Institute responsible for developing and refining China's national Chassis-by-Wire and SbW standard. Nexteer has been an active member of this working group since 2023, playing a collaborative role in shaping technical, safety and performance requirements for next-generation steering systems. On December 2, 2025, the national steering standard GB 17675-2025, developed with the participation of this working group, has now been officially released.

According to various industry analysts, China is expected to lead global adoption of SbW technology as the market rapidly advances toward electrified, intelligent and software-defined vehicles. The development of a national SbW standard provides OEMs with regulatory clarity and confidence to accelerate deployment of this transformative technology at scale.

"Steer-by-Wire is a foundational technology for the future of vehicle motion control," said Geoff Krieger, Product Line Executive Director, SbW, Nexteer Automotive. "We are honored to contribute to the development of China's national SbW standards that will support safe, reliable and scalable adoption of SbW technology. This critical step further enables OEMs to achieve greater design flexibility, software integration and enhance driving experiences. Nexteer's collaboration reflects its expertise in Motion-by-Wire Chassis control technologies and its commitment to accelerating innovation and customer value."

Nexteer's participation reflects its leadership in Motion-by-WireTM Chassis control technologies and its market-leading position as the steering supplier of choice among Chinese OEMs. Nexteer supports the full lifecycle of Steer-by-Wire development and industrialization through local, full-service technical centers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, providing integrated engineering, manufacturing and validation capabilities to best support customers.

As a long-standing innovator in advanced steering systems, Nexteer brings extensive real-world experience in SbW architectures, functional safety, system integration and production readiness. Its contributions help ensure that emerging standards align with proven engineering practices and global mobility trends, including electrification, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

The Coalition Meeting further reinforced Nexteer's commitment to collaboration across the automotive ecosystem to elevate industry standards and support China's leadership in next-generation vehicle technologies.

# # #

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK:1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

Link to Press Kit

Nexteer Automotive Media Contact:

global-usmedia@nexteer.com

SOURCE: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/nexteer-sponsored-automotive-chassis-by-wire-standards-research-group-meeting-advancing-1124137

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
