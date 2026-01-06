Insurance Agents Overcome Objections, Maintain Client Trust with Ethical Sales Scripts from A.D. Banker

Objections in life insurance aren't a dead end - they're an opportunity to build lifelong client relationships

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / With a goal to provide life insurance agents with ethical, effective objection-handling strategies and scripts to improve conversions and client relationships, A.D. Banker has crafted this reference material into one easy blog.

Aside from best practices for introductions and reminders on solution-based selling embedded in the blog, and an easy lesson on "The Three A's," readers will find practical scripts for the 10 most common life insurance objections to use immediately. One additional tip for agents is to remember momentum matters when addressing client emotions and objections, so having a back-pocket strategy is key to success.

"Turning a single sale into a life-long client relationship is a matter of using the ears twice as often as the mouth. Overcoming objections is often a matter of clarifying communication, which is a two-way interaction. Agents who learn to ask the right questions and listen to how a customer interpret what you said defines the difference between a true objection and a simple need for more information," says Pam Reihs, A.D. Banker National Insurance Expert. "Sales conversations are more often successful when agents know their products AND take the time to know their customers. Sales conversations produce better results when the focus is on asking the right questions and really listening to the customer's answer- not waiting for them to stop talking so you can tell them next great thing about what you are selling. People don't want to be sold; they want to be heard and validated. These skills need training, practice, and a heart-felt commitment serving the client's needs...not just selling a product."

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

