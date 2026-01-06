MDaudit Expands Executive Team

The company's new C-suite represents decades of experience transforming organizations across the health IT and RCM spectrum.

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / MDaudit , an award-winning cloud-based continuous risk monitoring platform for RCM that enables the nation's premier healthcare organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenues, announced today the expansion of its executive team as the company seeks to expand its footprint and prominence in the healthcare revenue integrity market. Nicholas Rodich joins MDaudit as Chief Commercial Officer, and Johnny Kaye as Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Jaenna Babajane was promoted to Chief Customer Officer and Nisheet Goenka to Chief Technology Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Nicholas and Johnny to MDaudit, and we're excited to see their contributions to the company's future," said Ritesh Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer, MDaudit. "Our strategy is simple: build a superior product that is wrapped with a delightful customer experience. Do that, and growth will follow. I'm excited about the numerous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to realizing what we can accomplish as a collective unit to move growth forward at MDaudit."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Rodich will lead MDaudit's sales and marketing functions. He has more than 15 years of experience across enterprise sales, go-to-market transformation, and P&L ownership of public and private equity-backed businesses. Most recently, Rodich served as Chief Revenue Officer at Vyne Corp, a PE-backed startup delivering SaaS revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical and dental organizations, where he led all commercial go-to-market functions.

"Healthcare organizations are navigating intense margin pressure, accelerating regulatory complexity, and rising expectations to do more with less without compromising patient outcomes. MDaudit stands out because it pairs proven revenue integrity expertise with an AI-enhanced continuous monitoring platform that helps organizations identify risk faster, prevent leakage, and convert insight into action. I am excited to join the team to help more providers win in this environment so they can protect the resources that ultimately fuel better, more consistent care across the continuum."

As Chief Operating Officer, Kaye will lead MDaudit's engineering, product, security, and data functions. A transformational and data-forward health IT executive, he has a proven track record of strategic leadership and problem-solving in challenging healthcare environments, including driving large-scale product platforms, spearheading integration and transformation efforts while optimizing organizational efficiency. Most recently, Kaye was a Senior Vice President of Products and Strategy at Apree Health and has also held leadership positions at Cerner Corp. and Axial Healthcare.

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented pressure, and the need for AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable ROI has never been greater. MDaudit has built significant momentum by pairing deep domain expertise with a platform that demonstrably moves the needle for health systems. I'm energized to join Ritesh and the team to drive disciplined execution and expand the value we deliver across the market," said Kaye Babajane who joined MDaudit in 2019 as Director of Implementation. She assumed more progressive roles over the years, stepping in and building customer experience into one of the company's key competitive advantages. Over the past three years, her leadership has enabled MDaudit to achieve one of the industry's best gross retention rates while exponentially increasing customer affinity. As Chief Customer Officer, Babajane will focus on building strategic customer relationships and enriching the product experience, with an overarching goal of enhancing MDaudit's retention metrics.

As Chief Technology Officer, Goenka will focus on maximizing the company's AI investment by building MDaudit into a high-performance engineering platform with advanced AI capabilities. He joined MDaudit in 2017 as a Senior Software Engineer. Since then, he has grown into one of the company's top technology leaders, playing a key role in transforming the MDaudit platform and leading a team of more than 60 internal and external resources across multiple tracks.

"Jae and Nisheet have been integral to MDaudit's success to date and will be instrumental to our growth in the future. Our customer community is a core asset to our growth, and our ongoing investment into AI lets us expand into areas that make sense for our customers and the market," said Ramesh.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning AI-enhanced continuous risk monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, we deliver the insights you need to face the future with confidence. Our sustainable solution enables teams to achieve more with less, driving an efficient and compliant revenue cycle in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.

###

Media Contact:

Rachel Driskell | Email

SOURCE: MDaudit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdaudit-expands-executive-team-1124295