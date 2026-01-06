American College of Education Welcomes Edtech and AI Expert, Lev Gonick, to Board of Trustees

Gonick is a nationally recognized and influential expert in artificial intelligence and higher education.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to welcome Dr. Lev Gonick, an innovative leader in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and higher education, to its esteemed board of trustees. He brings extensive experience in analytics, enterprise infrastructure and digital tools to ACE's fully online college and work environment.

Known for his transformative leadership in leveraging AI in higher education, Gonick has spearheaded enterprise-wide AI partnerships and initiatives that support the advancement of student success. His notable contributions have positioned him as a thought leader and garnered international, national and state recognition from prestigious organizations, including ORBIE, EdScoop, Inside Business Magazine and more.

"We are delighted to welcome Lev to our board of trustees," ACE Board of Trustees Chairperson, Tom Evans said. "His expertise aligns well with the innovative and technology-focused work ACE does, and we can't wait to collaborate with him as we continue to position our college as a leader in AI and educational technology."

In his role at Arizona State University (ASU) as its enterprise chief information officer (CIO), Gonick leads the design and agile management of all enterprise infrastructure, applications, products, services and analytics. He also chairs the Sun Corridor Network and Arizona's Research and Education Network while serving on the board of advisors of the Local Internet Choice.

"One of ACE's strategic focuses in the coming years is to continue advancing our use of technology, especially in light of its rapid evolution and integration of AI," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added. "Gonick's exceptional experience, expertise and accomplishments will be impactful as we advance our use of transformative digital tools that equip students for today's technology-centered workforce."

"Joining ACE's board of trustees is an exciting endeavor," Gonick remarked. "ACE's robust online higher education experience is impressive. I am inspired by ACE's unwavering commitment to creating and offering accessible and affordable learning through the power of technology."

