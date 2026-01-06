Island Park, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - NetBrands Corp., Delaware corporation (OTCID: NBND) (the "Company"), is advancing a hybrid digital asset mining strategy designed to diversify revenue streams, enhance margin stability, and reduce exposure to single-network risk.

In November 2025, NetBrands expanded its mining fleet through the acquisition of Bitmain L9 machines. These next-generation units operate on the Scrypt algorithm and support merged mining, enabling the Company to capture multiple revenue streams simultaneously. By deploying these machines through the NiceHash hashrate marketplace, NetBrands sells its computational power at a premium and receives payouts in Bitcoin, regardless of the underlying asset being mined. This approach allows the Company to monetize periods of elevated demand while continuing to grow its Bitcoin-denominated balance sheet.

This deployment reflects NetBrands' broader strategy for 2026 of building a hybrid mining fleet spanning both SHA-256 (Bitcoin) and Scrypt-based mining. Rather than relying on a single algorithm or revenue source, the Company deliberately diversifies its mining exposure to optimize returns, stabilize margins, and reduce operational and market risk. Hybrid mining provides flexibility to dynamically allocate hashrate toward the most attractive opportunities, whether those arise from direct Bitcoin mining economics or from short-term dislocations in alternative mining markets.

Central to this strategy is NetBrands' use of the hashrate marketplace model. A hashrate marketplace is an online platform where miners sell computational power to buyers who wish to mine specific cryptocurrencies without owning or operating hardware. For sellers like NetBrands, this creates a predictable and scalable revenue stream, settled in Bitcoin, while buyers gain instant access to hashrate without infrastructure risk. The model also enables price discovery, transparency, and rapid response to shifts in demand across different algorithms.

The value of this approach was underscored by NiceHash marketplace surge in demand last year, driving premiums for hashrate sellers. By participating in this market, NetBrands is positioned to benefit from elevated pricing, capturing arbitrage opportunities that would not be available through traditional single-coin mining alone. These dynamics highlight how hashrate marketplaces can serve as both a revenue enhancer and a risk-management tool.

Through its hybrid mining strategy, NetBrands leverages exposure to multiple algorithms and tokens while maintaining Bitcoin as the core settlement and treasury asset. This structure reduces dependency on any single network's difficulty, price action, or reward structure. As the digital mining landscape continues to evolve, NetBrands believes that hybrid mining and active participation in hashrate marketplaces represent a disciplined, forward-looking approach to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND), please visit our website:

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp.

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with company rapidly growing its industrial-scale crypto mining operations through procurement of next-generation mining equipment and seeks M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279516

Source: NetBrands Corp.