Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) ("ADHC" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company focused on emerging technologies and consumer wellness markets, today announced the launch of an internal technology initiative within its Universal Wellness AI division. The initiative is intended to support the Company's ongoing exploration of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital commerce tools within the wellness sector.

The initiative involves the planned development of a proprietary, internally controlled digital wellness platform designed to integrate AI-driven content, community engagement tools, and automated e-commerce functionality. The Company has engaged third-party technical consultants to assist in the design and development process. All resulting technology assets and intellectual property are expected to be owned by American Diversified Holdings Corporation upon completion.

Universal Wellness AI Initiative Overview

The Universal Wellness AI platform is being developed as a digital wellness community focused on preventative health education, wellness engagement, and consumer product distribution. The platform is intended to support the Company's existing and future wellness offerings, which may include company-branded nutraceutical products, functional health beverages, and FDA-cleared medical devices, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The initiative also contemplates the integration of automated digital engagement tools and blockchain-based functionality to support customer participation, rewards, and affiliate tracking, where appropriate.

Planned Platform Features

The Company's current development plans include evaluation and potential implementation of the following internally operated components:

Digital Utility and Rewards Architecture

A blockchain-based utility framework intended to support customer engagement, rewards, and participation within the platform.

Digital Collectibles and Membership Features

A proposed NFT-based digital membership structure designed to provide access to platform features, discounts, or community benefits.

AI-Assisted Content and Engagement Tools

AI-powered systems intended to support automated content creation, educational outreach, and wellness-related digital engagement.

E-Commerce and Affiliate Infrastructure

An online storefront with integrated affiliate tracking and automated processing for product sales and digital participation.

Operational Automation Systems

Backend automation and smart contract tools designed to support administrative efficiency and platform operations.

Development Timeline

The Company anticipates that initial development activities may begin immediately, with certain core components targeted for completion on an accelerated development timeline. There can be no assurance that development milestones will be achieved as anticipated or that any platform components will become fully operational.

Strategic Considerations

Management believes that continued evaluation of AI-driven automation, digital communities, and emerging commerce technologies may present long-term strategic opportunities. The Company will continue to assess market conditions, regulatory considerations, and capital requirements as development progresses.

"This initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to evaluate innovative technologies that may complement our wellness strategy," said a spokesperson for American Diversified Holdings Corporation. "All development activities are being approached conservatively and with a focus on internal control, regulatory awareness, and long-term shareholder interests."

About American Diversified Holdings Corporation

American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) is a diversified holding company focused on identifying, developing, and managing businesses in emerging technology, wellness, and consumer markets. The Company evaluates opportunities that leverage digital infrastructure, automation, and scalable operating models.

The company's life science development project is currently undergoing patent review and technology feasibility study by investment banking partner to assess the technologies viability for financing and up listing. More news on GlucoGuard will be provided in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding planned development, technology initiatives, timelines, and potential platform features. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source: American Diversified Holdings Corporation