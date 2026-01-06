Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) today provided an update on its strategic investments made throughout 2025 and outlined its operational and growth objectives for 2026, as the Company enters the new year with increasing subscription momentum driven by regulatory compliance demand.

"2025 was a year of deliberate investment," said Shannon Moore, President of Visionstate. "We focused on building practical, compliance-driven tools that can be deployed efficiently and scaled through recurring subscriptions."

2025: Investing in Compliance-Driven Technology

Throughout 2025, Visionstate invested in the development and enhancement of three core initiatives:

MIRA Inspections , a mobile-first inspection and verification platform

, a mobile-first inspection and verification platform TidyLogic AI , an emerging planning and analytics engine designed to convert operational data into actionable insights

, an emerging planning and analytics engine designed to convert operational data into actionable insights WandaLITE (CleanWatch), a streamlined implementation of Visionstate's WANDA platform, designed for rapid deployment in facilities subject to Ontario's Bill 190 requirements

"These investments were made with a clear objective," Moore said. "Compliance is becoming a material operational issue in facility management, and organizations are looking for defensible, easy-to-implement solutions."

Subscription Momentum and Renewals

As Visionstate enters 2026, the Company reports increasing subscription activity across its platform offerings. Subscriptions onboarded in late 2025 under Bill 190 are now transitioning to active billing, effective immediately.

In addition, Visionstate is advancing a group of subscription renewals and pending activations related to its CleanWatch (WandaLITE) platform, representing a growing base of active and expected subscriptions as facilities continue to standardize on digital compliance tools.

"Our focus is on subscriptions, not one-time deployments," Moore noted. "Recurring revenue is the foundation of our operating strategy, and we're seeing encouraging momentum as customers move from onboarding into long-term use."

Sales Execution and Market Expansion

During 2025, Visionstate continued to strengthen its direct sales execution, resulting in increased adoption of both subscription-based services and the Company's WANDA Unit Program.

"We saw steady growth through direct sales channels," Moore said. "This included new WANDA unit program deployments alongside expanding subscription adoption, which supports both near-term revenue and longer-term platform engagement."

Visionstate also achieved its first confirmed installation in Australia through its distribution partner, marking an important milestone in the Company's international expansion strategy.

U.S. Pilot Partnership and Custom Development

In the United States, Visionstate has entered into a new pilot partnership and is completing its first installation under that agreement. The pilot includes an initial deployment phase supported by custom development work, which is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026.

"This pilot partnership is an important step toward a larger potential rollout," Moore said. "The custom development component is a required foundation for scaling the solution across a broader installation base."

2026: Monetization and Path to Profitability

With its technology investments in place, Visionstate's primary objective for 2026 is to monetize those investments through subscription growth, particularly within Visionstate IoT Inc., and to advance toward operational profitability.

"Our goal is to continue growing our subscriber base, expand partnerships, and build a sustainable, profitable operating business," Moore said. "The progress we made in 2025 positions us well to do that."

Engaging Stakeholders Through a Live Shareholder Coffee Chat

As part of its commitment to transparency, Visionstate will host a live online Coffee Chat on Thursday, January 8, 2026, inviting shareholders and stakeholders to hear directly from management about the Company's plans for the year ahead.

The session will cover strategic priorities for 2026, compliance-driven growth opportunities, technology and AI initiatives, and Visionstate's path to profitability. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with leadership. Register at info@visionstate.com.

For more information on WANDA or to schedule a demo, contact Visionstate today at www.visionstate.com.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Visionstate IoT Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

