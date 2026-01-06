Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), the industry's leader in the production of aluminum railing has developed an indispensable Reference Guide to Railing to help property owners choose the most appropriate railing system. Railings provide safety enclosures for decks, porches, pool areas, and screened in rooms and serve as architectural assets that enhance curb appeal.

DSI's newly released 'Reference Guide to Railing for Outdoor Living Spaces' provides an informative overview of the important considerations involved when choosing the best and most functional railing system.

Key topics:

Get Started: Key Factors for choosing a railing system

Understand your options: Railing material descriptions and a comparison chart

Plan your selection: Four steps to selecting a railing system

Choose with Confidence: Selecting a contractor

Westbury aluminum deck railing systems

An important section of the Reference Guide includes descriptions and a chart that compares wood, vinyl, composite, aluminum, steel/iron, and stainless-steel railing materials. To view the Reference Guide to Railing digital flip book on the DSI website or to order a printed copy, please visit the webpage.

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "We are excited and pleased to offer this informative Reference Guide to Railing to assist homeowners with an overview of railing options available in the marketplace. The Reference Guide also includes brief descriptions and images of DSI's industry leading Westbury aluminum railing models."

Reference Guide for Outdoor Living Spaces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/279459_e0526db814be1b67_002full.jpg

DSI is a leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and outdoor lighting. For more information about DSI's products, visit diggerspecialties.com

