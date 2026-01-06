Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, a full-service Canadian construction equipment rental company, has partnered with Skyjack to launch 9 new golden telehandlers, a gold trench shield, and a golden pump as part of the 5th annual Golden Equipment campaign, which raises money for local community initiatives with a spotlight on children's and family mental health. The new units will roll out nationwide beginning January 6th.

Celebrating five years of community impact

The Golden Equipment campaign was first launched in January 2022 as part of Cooper's 50th anniversary celebration. Since then, it has raised over $575,000 for local charities. The campaign originally featured eight golden excavators, one for each region Cooper serves, along with a golden trench shield and pump.

As Cooper continues to operate the youngest fleet in the rental industry, the company is retiring the current golden excavators and transitioning to new Skyjack telehandlers.

This transition is part of Cooper's broader commitment to ensuring the Golden Equipment campaign continues to make a significant community impact.

"At Cooper, valuing people is at the heart of everything we do - our team, our customers, and our communities," said Darryl Cooper, President of Cooper Equipment Rentals. "This campaign reflects that belief. And partnering with another Canadian company to support mental health makes this next chapter even more meaningful."

A partnership rooted in Canadian values

The new partnership with Skyjack highlights the power of Canadian businesses coming together - two companies proud of their heritage and deeply committed to supporting the communities they serve.

"When we considered who we wanted to collaborate with for this Cooper Cares initiative, Skyjack immediately came to mind," said Antonia Edwards, Director of Marketing, Cooper Equipment Rentals. "Working with like-minded Canadian companies that share our values means a great deal to us. Skyjack embraced the opportunity and went above and beyond - helping us customize the machines and ship directly from their manufacturing facility in Mexico to our branches."

"It was clear from the start that two great Canadian companies were meant to bring this idea to life," comments Malcolm Early, Vice President of Marketing, Skyjack. "Choosing the perfect colour match for the equipment sparked real excitement at Skyjack, especially among our production team, who were eager and proud to support this project. We wish Cooper success with this year-long fundraising campaign and look forward to following along on social media."

A new phase for the golden equipment campaign

The transition to Skyjack equipment marks the next chapter for the Golden Equipment Campaign and introduces a refreshed fleet for 2026.

"We selected the 5K telehandler because its design and reliability make it one of the most requested pieces of equipment in our fleet. Its high visibility makes it the perfect ambassador for this campaign, helping us boost awareness and support our fundraising goal of $150,000 in 2026," said Rod Lentino, Director of Rental Equipment, Cooper Equipment Rentals.

Cooper is also launching a national SpotCooperGold challenge, encouraging Canadians to share photos of the golden equipment for a chance to win prizes. Check out their social media channels for more information.

Golden Equipment telehanders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9844/278692_7b1fc6aeb4190a06_003.jpg

About Cooper Equipment Rentals

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 85 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.

About Skyjack

Skyjack proudly provides quality engineered, simple, and reliable access and material handling equipment globally, so that companies can maximize utilization and their return on investment. All of Skyjack's products are designed to be easy to service and maintain. By keeping the design simple, and using proven technology, reliability and ease of service are common to all Skyjack products. Because of this, Skyjack machines offer the rental industry's best lifecycle value through low cost of ownership, ease of service and maintenance, all while retaining high residual values.

