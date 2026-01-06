Visit Amazfit at Booth #52344 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2 to see how Amazfit is built for performance and designed for life

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), returns to CES 2026 with a bold vision for the future of sports technology. Long known for accessible, performance-driven wearables, the brand is entering a new era defined by thoughtful design, innovation, and an unmistakable athletic spirit.

At CES 2026, Amazfit will spotlight how its connected ecosystem supports the full spectrum of an active lifestyle powered by real-world use cases and trusted by elite athletes, including Derrick Henry, Gabby Thomas, Hunter McIntyre, and Grant Fisher.

This vision comes to life through new concepts and launches, including:

V1TAL Food Camera: A Concept Expanding the Amazfit Performance Ecosystem

Athletes don't just eat-they fuel with intention. At CES 2026, Amazfit will preview the V1TAL Food Camera, an early-stage concept exploring how nutrition can become a measurable input within a connected performance ecosystem. Designed to analyze real-world eating behavior, V1TAL captures not only what you consume, but how, when, and in what context you fuel.

As a proof point of Amazfit's ecosystem-first approach, the concept shows how nutrition data can integrate alongside training load, recovery, and health metrics already tracked by Amazfit wearables, with all insights flowing directly into the Zepp App. Building on the Zepp App's Food Log feature-introduced last year and enabling photo-based meal uploads-the V1TAL Food Camera concept is envisioned as an advanced companion that further analyzes nutrition inputs, turning everyday meals into actionable intelligence across the broader Amazfit performance ecosystem.

The V1TAL Food Camera shown at CES is a concept only, not a product launch. The units on display are prototypes, and features, design, pricing, and timing remain under development.

Amazfit Helio Glasses: A Concept Built to Keep Runners Focused

At CES 2026, Amazfit will preview Helio Glasses, an early-stage concept exploring how performance data can move beyond the wrist to support a safer, more immersive training experience. Purpose-built for runners, the lightweight glasses combine essential eye protection with a minimalist heads-up display-so critical data runs alongside you, without the need to look down.

When paired with an Amazfit smartwatch, Helio Glasses present real-time metrics such as pace, heart rate, and navigation directly within the runner's forward field of vision during activities like running or cycling. By keeping the head up and focus locked, the concept is designed to address two core pain points of running: safety and concentration.

As a proof point of Amazfit's ecosystem-first approach, Helio Glasses demonstrate how hardware, software, and data work together across devices, with insights flowing seamlessly through the Zepp App alongside training, recovery, and health data from Amazfit wearables. Built with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses and designed to be water- and sweat-resistant, the glasses can be controlled via integrated frame buttons or a paired Amazfit watch, with battery life engineered to last the duration of a full marathon.

Currently the Amazfit Helio Glasses are a concept only, not a product launch. The units shown at CES are engineering prototypes, and final design, features, pricing, and timing remain in development, with a potential release targeted for the second half of 2026.

Active Max: Bigger, Brighter Built for Performance

As the newest member within the Active family, the all-new Active Max blends a bold 1.5" display, powerful 24-day battery life, and advanced training tools that keep you inspired and on track. Active Max features enhancements across three dimensions: a bigger display, bigger storage, and bigger battery life. Pairing lightweight durability with 5 ATM water resistance and 170+ sport modes, Active Max offers versatility for strength sessions, running, and outdoor activities. Available now for $169 on amazfit.com and Amazon.

Visit Amazfit at CES 2026: The Future of Sports Technology Starts Here

Amazfit's full range of athlete-led innovations will be on display at CES at their Booth #52344 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2. Attendees can experience an immersive walk-through demonstrating the next era of Amazfit as a global sports technology brand.

Beyond Amazfit smart wearables, Zepp Health continues to expand its broader health ecosystem through Zepp Clarity, offering a lineup of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids designed for individuals with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. The Zepp Clarity One, Pixie, and Omni models combine discreet, modern design with customizable sound, intuitive self-fitting, and optional Bluetooth connectivity. At CES 2026, Zepp Clarity will showcase its hearing solutions at Pepcom, while continuing to grow its presence through direct-to-consumer channels and major retail partners including Target, Best Buy, and Amazon, and actively expanding its distribution partner network nationwide.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement-training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

