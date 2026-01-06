Expansion includes a local presence with a partner-led focus, bringing frictionless AP Automation to ERP users

Charted, a leading accounts payable automation software and ERP services provider, today announced the official launch of its UK office, to support users in the UK and EMEA. This follows the launch of International Payments and an official rebrand in 2025, continuing the forward path of growth and expansion to assist accounts payable (AP) teams in streamlining their processes with advanced automation and deep AI capabilities.

Charted began a decade ago as a consulting firm implementing ERPs for some of the world's most complex organizations. After years of solving recurring accounts payable challenges for customers, Charted evolved that expertise into an ERP-native SaaS platform that streamlines end-to-end AP processes for multi-entity, multi-currency businesses.

"Even with modern ERP systems in place, accounts payable remains one of the most manual and fragmented areas of finance, especially for organizations operating across regions, entities and currencies," said Bernardo Enciso, CEO of Charted. "Charted focuses on solving those gaps directly inside the ERP, helping finance teams reduce friction, improve controls and gain real-time clarity without relying on external systems. We're excited to bring that approach to customers and partners across the UK and EMEA."

With a strong presence across North America and international customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, the launch of an official expansion to the UK signals a deepening commitment to supporting the region and its partners with dedicated resources and investment in additional internationally-focused products.

"The expansive partner ecosystem in EMEA is an exciting opportunity for Charted," said Derrick Angle, Head of Global Partnerships at Charted. "We have already had strong interest from local partners and are working to bring our unique approach to end-to-end AP Automation to the region, with plans for future products to address specific paint points. I'm thrilled to have Dominic Reid lead our GTM efforts from our EMEA HQ in London, and we are also welcoming Enes Sarioglu to the team in January to provide local technical support to our customers and partners. It's imperative to us to maintain our customer-centric approach as we expand, and we couldn't be happier with the reaction we've already received."

The Charted approach to AP automation focuses on an end-to-end workflow, designed to make the experience frictionless by eliminating integrations and connectors. Working natively within a customer's ERP suite, the Charted AP process moves from invoicing, vendor onboarding, approvals, payments, document matching and management, to an efficient closing of the books with intelligent accruals, all without having to learn a third-party platform, and keeping audit trails in one place.

Frequently asked questions about expanding into EMEA:

Where is the Charted UK office?

Charted has hired its first two UK-based employees with plans for further additions to support our UK and Europe-based customers. Technical support will be available in local time zones.

Does Charted have UK customers?

Charted currently supports organizations across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium in various industries including biotech and pharmaceuticals, financial services, and tech.

Will Charted products be the same in Europe as they are in the US?

Charted products are already used by organizations in a number of European countries, providing complete end-to-end AP Automation. Organizations can expect to use the full suite of invoice automation, with further solutions coming in 2026 to address European needs.

Does Charted offer e-invoicing?

In preparation for our expansion into the UK and Europe, Charted is working to integrate e-invoicing into our accounts payable solution and expect this to go live in Q1 2026. Charted will publish an announcement when e-invoicing has officially launched as part of the Charted AP Automation solution.

Will Charted be set up to comply with established European regulations like GDPR?

Charted is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and utilizes data protection processes in accordance with European Data Protection Laws, as established by the European Commission or the UK Information Commissioner's Office, as applicable, under the European Data Protection Laws. You can read more about it under our Privacy Policy.

About Charted

Charted clears the path for finance teams with AP Automation solutions built directly into your ERP-no integrations, no extra systems. Gain real-time clarity on every invoice, approval, and payment so you can focus on what really matters. Eliminate manual data entry with AI-powered capabilities and expense accrual automation to accelerate your month-end close. Combine the power of your full ERP dataset with Charted built-in controls to manage the most complex approvals and workflows, producing results at scale. Backed by decades of ERP best practices and expertise, we enable multi-entity, multi-currency workflows to support your AP automation needs anywhere in the world.

Charted was born from years of hands-on implementation and consulting experience. With consulting roots and product strength, Charted is your one-stop-shop for everything ERP. To find out more, please visit www.charted.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106606056/en/

Contacts:

Media

Alicia Sgromo

Corporate Communications

alicia.sgromo@charted.com



UK

Dominic Reid

Senior Director, Sales Alliances, EMEA

dominic.reid@charted.com

44 333 057 0942