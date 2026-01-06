Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
06.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
StrataVision to Unveil Fitting Room Intelligence Solution at NRF 2026

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataVision, an AI-powered computer vision company, today announced it will unveil its new Fitting Room Intelligence Solution at NRF 2026, helping retailers optimize fitting room utilization and make more informed decisions about store layout, staffing, and space planning.

StrataVision's Fitting Room Intelligence Solution illustrates how retailers can evaluate fitting room utilization against available space to guide store planning decisions. By analyzing utilization patterns across stores, the framework helps identify where fitting room space may be underused, constrained, or right-sized, enabling more strategic allocation of space to support shopper demand and operational efficiency.

The solution analyzes fitting room utilization across stores to reveal where space is underutilized, constrained, or appropriately sized. By combining utilization rates with the number of fitting room units, retailers gain a clear, data-driven framework to determine whether adjustments are needed to better align space with shopper demand and conversion.

"At a time when every square foot matters, fitting rooms can no longer be planned by intuition alone," said Scott Endres, VP of Product Management at StrataVision. "This solution turns fitting room activity into practical intelligence that supports smarter store design and operational decisions."

The intelligence supports both immediate operational needs and longer-term planning. Near-real-time alerts highlight utilization spikes and service pressure points, enabling teams to respond quickly during peak periods. At the same time, historical and comparative insights help enterprise planning and store design teams evaluate performance across stores, regions, and formats.

The Fitting Room Intelligence Solution will be showcased live at NRF 2026. All insights, alerts, and recommendations are delivered through StrataVision's Consumer IQ Performance Hub, providing a single, intuitive interface to monitor utilization trends, compare performance across the business, and support confident decision-making at scale.

The Fitting Room Intelligence Solution and the Consumer IQ Performance Hub are now available to StrataVision customers globally. For more information on StrataVision's Consumer IQ visit here.

About StrataVision: StrataVision's AI powered, computer vision platform revolutionizes on-site analytics, enabling businesses across geographies to unlock actionable insights for smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security, loss prevention, and exceptional customer experiences. With unparalleled accuracy, speed and simplicity, StrataVision equips businesses with the tools and insights they need to excel in today's ever-evolving market landscape.

Media Contact: Shari Rothman, CMO, StrataVision, shari.rothman@stratavision.com, +1 416 669 5292

StrataVision is transforming retail with AI-powered innovations. Explore our latest solutions-Store-Within-a-Store Analytics and Retail Smart Notifications-at NRF 2025. Discover how these cutting-edge tools optimize operations, elevate customer experiences, and drive measurable business results. Learn more at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, January 12-14. RetailInnovation NRF2025 AI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854675/StrataVisions_Fitting_Room_Intelligence_Solution.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588731/StrataVision_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stratavision-to-unveil-fitting-room-intelligence-solution-at-nrf-2026-302653247.html

