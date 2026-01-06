FloQast Honored by Built In's 2026 Best Places to Work Awards

The company named a Best Remote Places to Work, Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago, and Best Midsize Places to Work in Los Angeles on Built In's Best Places to Work Lists

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2026as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

FloQast was honored on the Best Remote Places to Work, Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago, and Best Midsize Places to Work in Los Angeles lists. The awards reflect Built In's data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Built In for the eighth consecutive year," said Mike Whitmire, CPA (inactive), FCA, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast. "This milestone is a testament to the incredible team we've built and our unwavering focus on fostering a high-impact, collaborative environment. As we expand our presence in hubs like Chicago and continue our growth in Los Angeles, we remain dedicated to providing an office experience where our employees can engage deeply with one another and the mission of the company."

This recognition marks FloQast's eighth year on Built In's prestigious list, underlining a long-standing reputation for excellence in the Los Angeles tech scene. While FloQast has deep roots in Southern California, its inclusion on the Best Midsize Places to Work in Chicago list highlights the company's strategic domestic expansion. The company established its Chicago office, located in the Loop, in early 2025. Today, the office is home to over 50 hybrid-remote FloQasters. This growth is fueled by a workplace culture that prioritizes professional development and work-life balance, making FloQast a top destination for professionals shaping the future of accounting technology.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

About FloQast

FloQast, the Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

