Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
06.01.2026 08:18 Uhr
Civinity appoints Chief Operating Officer Tadas Matjošaitis to the Management Board

Civinity, a building maintenance and engineering solutions group operating in Lithuania and Latvia and one of the largest in the Baltic States, has updated the composition of its Management Board by appointing the Group's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tadas Matjošaitis, as a member. The appointment is intended to strengthen the Board's operational expertise and ensure closer alignment between strategy and execution as Civinity continues to advance its "Smart Green City" vision.

Mr Matjošaitis was appointed as Civinity Group's Chief Operating Officer in October 2025. His responsibilities include developing the Group-wide service portfolio, increasing operational efficiency and rolling out innovative digital solutions across the Group.

He brings almost a decade of experience in the hospitality sector and, prior to joining Civinity, was responsible for organisational change and process control at Vilnius Airport. Throughout his career, he has maintained a strong focus on customer experience, operational optimisation, sustainability and innovative growth models.

"As the Group grows, it becomes increasingly important that strategic decisions are grounded in real operational experience and data. Tadas joining the Management Board will help us accelerate the harmonisation of service quality standards, strengthen digitalisation and respond precisely to customer expectations across our markets," said Deividas Jacka, Civinity shareholder and Chairman of the Management Board.

"I see joining the Board as an opportunity to connect strategy even more clearly with day-to-day service quality. My priority is efficient processes, innovation and measurable customer outcomes, while continuing to build the "Smart Green City" ecosystem together with the team," said Tadas Matjošaitis, Civinity Chief Operating Officer.

Following the change, the Civinity Management Board comprises: Deividas Jacka (Chairman), Diana Dominiene, Šarunas Stanislovenas, Giedre Vilke and Tadas Matjošaitis.

The Civinity Group consists of the Company and around 40 its subsidiaries operating in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom. The Group's activities cover residential, commercial and public building maintenance services, engineering systems design, installation and maintenance solutions, territory maintenance services, and the development and maintenance of accounting, management and information systems. In 2024, Civinity Group revenue amounted to EUR 88.5 million and pro-forma EBITDA totalled EUR 7.4 million.

Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E-mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com


