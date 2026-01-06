Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
06.01.26 | 09:59
6,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 15:14 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TeleTracking Appoints Derek Ritchea as Chief Strategy Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / TeleTracking Technologies, a leading provider of healthcare operations solutions, today announced that Derek Ritchea has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Ritchea will lead a range of key initiatives including monitoring market dynamics to inform strategy, and identifying, evaluating, and executing new high-impact partnerships while strengthening TeleTracking's existing partnerships across the healthcare landscape.

"I am thrilled to welcome Derek to TeleTracking," said Chris Johnson, Co-CEO of TeleTracking. "His experience leading healthcare strategy will be a true asset as we expand into new healthcare operations domains with the launch of the world's first AI-enabled healthcare operations platform, built on the backbone of 35 years of industry expertise."

Ritchea has more than 20 years of healthcare technology (HCIT) investment banking experience, advising companies on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets transactions. He has deep expertise in healthcare technology market dynamics, competitive landscapes, financial analysis, and the use of data-driven insights to guide strategic decision-making.

Most recently, Ritchea served as a Managing Director at Lincoln International, specializing in M&A and growth equity advisory services for HCIT companies. Earlier in his career, Ritchea held healthcare investment banking roles at Merrill Lynch and Leerink Partners, advising disruptive public and private HCIT companies on sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and public financings.

"I'm excited to join such a trusted market leader as TeleTracking," said Ritchea. "There is a great opportunity to reimagine how we go to market and address challenges beyond the traditional acute-care space, helping healthcare organizations operate more efficiently across the continuum."

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with Chris and Chairman and Co-CEO Michael Zamagias over the past several years," said Ritchea. "TeleTracking has had a monumental role in transforming healthcare operations over the past 3+ decades and I look forward to contributing to the team's efforts to foster growth and innovation that will improve health systems' ability to deliver extraordinary care worldwide."

Ritchea holds a Master of Business Administration from the Tepper School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

About TeleTracking

TeleTracking is the global leader in AI-powered healthcare Operations Platforms, helping hospitals and health systems optimize patient flow, capacity, staffing workflows, and performance across clinical and operational domains. With over 35 years of experience, TeleTracking combines domain expertise with operational solutions that seamlessly integrate with EMRs and other enterprise systems, extending operational visibility across entire networks. Learn more at TeleTracking.com.

Media Contact:
Karina Stabile
Aria Marketing for TeleTracking
kstabile@ariamarketing.com
(516) 317-5835

SOURCE: TeleTracking



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/teletracking-appoints-derek-ritchea-as-chief-strategy-officer-1124086

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
