Picard Medical, Inc.: Picard Medical to Begin Rollout of FDA-Cleared Accessory for its SynCardia Total Artificial Heart

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) ("Picard" or the "Company"), parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC, maker of the world's first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada today announced that it would begin to incorporate an additional design component of an FDA-cleared accessory, CPC1 "Connector Covers", into its SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH) design that is intended to provide comfort during daily activities while reinforcing system safety and reliability.

Specifically, the CPC Connector Covers will offer an extra layer of protection over the metal release buttons that are found on the STAH CPC connectors which externally connect SynCardia Drivers to the two pneumatic drive cannulas of the STAH ventricles. The rollout is expected to be incorporated into standard clinical practice for patients in the U.S. beginning January 15, 2026.

"Patient safety and quality of life are central to everything we do," said Steve Langford, Senior Clinical Specialist at SynCardia Systems. "This enhancement reflects our ongoing commitment to practical improvements that support confidence and ease of use for both patients and clinicians."

All SynCardia sales and clinical staff have completed the required training in advance of the rollout. SynCardia will work directly with hospital and clinical teams to provide training materials, implementation guidance, and support for existing patients as appropriate.

About Picard Medical, Inc.

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC ("SynCardia"), the Tucson, Arizona-based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart ("STAH"), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.syncardia.com.

