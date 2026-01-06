Tradewinds Universal: TRWD Confirms 2026 Expansion Strategy as Acquisition Pipeline Advances

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD), a fully reporting publicly traded holding company, today outlined its initial 2026 objectives as the Company transitions from infrastructure buildout to acquisition execution within the adult hospitality sector-one of the largest and most under-consolidated entertainment markets in the United States.

First Peppermint Hippo Acquisitions Targeted for Q1 2026

Tradewinds confirmed that it anticipates closing the first of several Peppermint Hippo location acquisitions during the first quarter of 2026, marking a key inflection point in its long-term consolidation strategy. Management stated that the Company remains on schedule with the milestones previously communicated to investors and believes the foundation established throughout 2025 positions TRWD to begin executing transactions in a disciplined, repeatable manner.

Rather than pursuing isolated deals, Tradewinds spent time recently aligning operating partners, advancing reporting and compliance readiness, evaluating licensing considerations, and developing a standardized acquisition framework designed to support scale. As a result, the Company enters 2026 with what it believes is a clear pathway from pipeline to execution.

"We've been deliberate in how we approached this phase," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "Our objective was to build the platform first. Now, as we move into 2026, we believe that platform is ready to begin absorbing assets."

A $10 Billion Market With Proven Revenue Dynamics

The adult hospitality and nightlife sector represents an estimated $10+ billion annual market, comprised of more than 3,000 independently owned venues nationwide. Despite its size and durability, the industry remains highly fragmented, with limited institutional ownership and few scaled operators.

Tradewinds views this fragmentation as a structural inefficiency-one that creates opportunity for a public company capable of applying modern operations, centralized management, and transparent reporting to a historically decentralized sector.

Peppermint Hippo provides a tangible operating benchmark within this market. Based on its current footprint and active transaction pipeline, Peppermint Hippo expects revenue to approach or exceed $30 million in 2025, with additional upside as new locations are added and existing venues are optimized.

Management believes this revenue profile underscores the scalability of professionally managed venues and validates the broader consolidation thesis. By applying this model across a larger portfolio, Tradewinds aims to create a high-revenue, multi-location platform built on real assets and recurring cash flow.

Expanding Leadership to Match Execution Phase

As Tradewinds enters its execution phase, the Company expects to expand its Board of Directors during the next two quarters, adding additional leadership aligned with multi-location operations, financial oversight, and public-company governance.

The Company believes this expansion reflects the natural evolution of a platform moving from planning into active growth. Enhanced board depth is intended to support oversight, strategic decision-making, and operational scale as Tradewinds begins consolidating assets under a single public umbrella.

In 2025, the Company appointed Alan Chang, founder and CEO of Peppermint Hippo, to its Board to help guide expansion initiatives within the sector. Additional board appointments are expected to complement this operating expertise as the Company advances its acquisition roadmap.

Watch: Alan Chang's Interview - https://youtu.be/7LtNFT0OTpw

Building a 100+ Club Conglomerate Through Systematic Consolidation

Tradewinds' long-term objective is to build a national, multi-brand adult hospitality conglomerate exceeding 100 venues, targeting one of the last major consumer-facing industries yet to undergo meaningful consolidation.

The Company's strategy is intentionally systematic. Rather than rapid roll-ups, Tradewinds intends to acquire, modernize, and integrate venues through a repeatable process-upgrading operations, applying proven branding, and incorporating each location into a centralized platform designed to improve efficiency while preserving local market identity.

This approach-often summarized as rebuild, rebrand, and relaunch-has already been demonstrated through the growth of Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated brands, which currently operate ten clubs nationwide. Tradewinds believes this existing footprint provides a practical foundation for scaled expansion.

"Our focus is execution, not speculation," Read added. "We're building around venues that generate revenue today, in an industry that has been overlooked for decades. That combination is what we believe creates long-term value."

Watch: Discover How We Will Grow to 100+ Locations - https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

Outlook

With an active acquisition pipeline, a scalable operating model, and a clearly defined market opportunity, Tradewinds Universal views 2026 as a transition year-moving from preparation to measurable expansion. The Company expects to provide further updates as transactions progress and milestones are achieved.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 - the only club of its kind on the Strip - cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a "Mini-Vegas" experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD's marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact

John Stock

Tradewinds Universal, Inc.

(619) 483-1008

IR@TradewindsUniversal.com

