MediciNova, Inc.: 2026 New Year's Greetings from the CEO

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (Nasdaq:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875) provides shareholders a corporate update in the following Letter to Stockholders from CEO Yuichi Iwaki, M.D., Ph.D.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The year 2025 was marked by global uncertainty, with accelerating inflation, evolving U.S. trade policies under the new administration, and persistent geopolitical risks. Despite these challenges, MediciNova achieved significant milestones, including completion of patient enrollment in three clinical trials and the launch of a large-scale Expanded Access Program for ALS.

Clinical Development Highlights

MN-166 (ibudilast)

COMBAT-ALS Study Phase 2b/3 trial for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Enrollment was completed in September 2025. Data analysis will begin after the last participant completes the 12-month double-blind treatment period, with top-line results expected by year-end. Positive results would enable regulatory submission, and preparations for that stage are already underway.

Phase 2b/3 trial for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Enrollment was completed in September 2025. Data analysis will begin after the last participant completes the 12-month double-blind treatment period, with top-line results expected by year-end. Positive results would enable regulatory submission, and preparations for that stage are already underway. Expanded Access Program for ALS : Initiated in March 2025 with support from a $22 million NIH research grant. As of December 15, 2025, 12 U.S. sites were active and 87 patients enrolled.

: Initiated in March 2025 with support from a $22 million NIH research grant. As of December 15, 2025, 12 U.S. sites were active and 87 patients enrolled. OXTOX Study Phase 2b investigator-initiated trial for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in metastatic colon cancer: Enrollment was completed in December 2025. Participants will continue treatment until disease progression or other discontinuation criteria. Timing for results remains to be determined, but MediciNova is optimistic about advancing this program.



MN-001 (tipelukast)

MN-001-NATG-202 Study Phase 2 trial for hypertriglyceridemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and Type 2 diabetes (T2DM): Enrollment was completed in November 2025. Top-line data are anticipated in summer 2026. Recent academic collaboration revealed a novel mechanism by which MN-001 and its metabolite MN-002 impact cholesterol and lipid metabolism, reinforcing the compound's development strategy.



Looking ahead, 2026 will be a pivotal year for MediciNova-a year when we can finally reach the goals we have been striving toward. We will strengthen our commitment and work as one team to deliver better treatments to patients suffering from serious diseases.

I sincerely wish you all a year filled with happiness and success.

Yuichi Iwaki

President & CEO

MediciNova, Inc.

January 2026

