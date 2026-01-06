Array Technologies, Inc.: ARRAY Technologies Promotes Darin Green to Global Chief Revenue Officer and Nick Strevel to Chief Product Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("ARRAY" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software, services and foundation solutions, today announced two strategic leadership promotions that reinforce the company's commitment to accelerating growth and advancing product development across global markets.

"Darin Green and Nick Strevel have demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, and we are confident they will continue to deliver outstanding results in their expanded roles," said Kevin G. Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer at ARRAY. "These appointments reflect ARRAY's commitment to accelerate sales growth, increase share of wallet, and advance product development priorities globally."

Darin Green has been promoted to Global Chief Revenue Officer, assuming responsibility for revenue generation across all global markets. Under Green's leadership, North America achieved significant improvements in sales process discipline, customer engagement, and talent development, setting a new standard for consistency and performance.

Nick Strevel has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, overseeing Product Management, Technical Sales, and Applications Engineering. Over the past year, Strevel has strengthened ARRAY's product management and marketing capabilities while driving momentum in Technical Sales, fostering a tighter alignment between market requirements and the company's product roadmap.

About ARRAY Technologies

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations, and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form-Q and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

