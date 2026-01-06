TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

6 January 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 31 December 2025 (the " Tender NAV Determination Date"):

Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

303,278 Shares

Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

303,278 Shares

Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

85.36 pence per Ordinary Share

Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

87.07 pence per Ordinary Share

Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.