Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
06.01.2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Tender Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

6 January 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the " Company"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 31 December 2025 (the " Tender NAV Determination Date"):

  • Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

303,278 Shares

  • Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

303,278 Shares

  • Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

85.36 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

87.07 pence per Ordinary Share

  • Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

George Shiel

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.


