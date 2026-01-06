AudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Reporting Date

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading provider of voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced that it will release financial results for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended December 31, 2025. AudioCodes' financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, AudioCodes will conduct a conference call to discuss the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 results, which will be webcasted simultaneously. The call will be hosted by Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Niran Baruch, AudioCodes' Chief Financial Officer.

Investors are invited to listen to the call live by dialing 888-506-0062 in the USA or +1 973-528-0011 internationally or via webcast on the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the AudioCodes investor website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice solutions and voice AI innovation. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

