Sysco Corporation: How Sysco Works With Local Fisheries to Bring Fresh Gulf Shrimp to Restaurants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Originally published on December 19, 2025 on LinkedIn.

From the Gulf to your plate.

Sysco is proud to partner with Paul Piazza and Sons who sources premium Gulf shrimp from Texas and Louisiana waterways to bring fresh, high-quality ingredients to restaurants of every size.

Sysco works directly with local fisheries and small businesses like Paul Piazza and Sons, helping them expand and reach more customers. At the same time, our communities get to enjoy the delicious food they bring to the table!

View original content here.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Open Sysco Addresses Food Insecurity in Global Communities, Exceeding Its Giving Goals in 3rd Annual Purpose Month configuration options

Open Sysco Addresses Food Insecurity in Global Communities, Exceeding Its Giving Goals in 3rd Annual Purpose Month configuration options

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/how-sysco-works-with-local-fisheries-to-bring-fresh-gulf-shrimp-to-res-1124418