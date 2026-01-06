Dynamic Aerospace Systems Announces Seven New Patent Filings Covering Autonomous Logistics, Robotic Delivery and Swarm Defense Technologies

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems ("DAS") (OTCQB:BRQL), a leading innovator in unmanned drones and aerospace technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of seven newly filed provisional patent applications to its growing intellectual property portfolio, alongside the previously acquired foundational patent for its battery-integrated airframe design. These patents continue to bolster the DAS product offering of Drone systems.

Mesh-Based Autonomous Delivery System (Provisional Patent: US 63/810,973)

Filed as a new DAS innovation, this system introduces an AI-coordinated mesh logistics network comprising drones, mobile fulfillment vehicles, kiosks, and e-commerce centers. The architecture allows real-time package handoff based on proximity, capacity, and routing efficiency, providing transformative capability for smart city logistics and high-density urban delivery zones.

Modular Autonomous Delivery System (Provisional Patent filed June 24, 2025)

A new patent filing by DAS, this mobile fulfillment platform introduces a Drone-agnostic delivery vehicle designed for last-mile optimization. Configurable for drone compatibility through multiple transfer modes including winch-based, adaptive, and fixed interfaces, this system is being readied for field testing in international markets. It represents a scalable, flexible solution for regions with limited infrastructure or variable geographic demands.

Interceptor Drone With Low-Collateral Defeat Mechanism and Swarm Coordination (Provisional Patent filed August 11, 2025)

This new defense-focused Drone innovation is designed to intercept and neutralize rogue drones with minimal collateral damage. The system integrates a net or filament-based defeat module, advanced multi-sensor guidance, and swarm coordination capabilities, enabling multiple interceptor drones to engage multiple targets simultaneously. Optimized for compliance with NATO and national defense standards, the platform supports both autonomous and semi-autonomous operation and can integrate with carrier drone systems. Applications include military counter-drone defense, critical infrastructure protection, and high-security event monitoring.

Sealed, Single-Use, Electronically Activated Less-Than-Lethal Cartridge for Mounted UAS Deployment (Provisional Patent filed Dec 2025)

This provisional covers a compact, sealed, single-use less-than-lethal cartridge designed specifically for integration with unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The cartridge incorporates electronic activation, internal safeties, and tamper-resistant construction to prevent unauthorized use. The system is optimized for aerial deployment, but has been designed for land and deploy operations as well, including secure mounting interfaces, arming logic tied to authenticated command signals, and controlled discharge mechanisms suitable for precision, remotely operated engagements. Intended applications include law enforcement, perimeter security, crowd control support, and tactical response scenarios where standoff capability and reduced lethality are required.

Integrated Tactical Entry Unmanned Aerial System With On-Board, Electronically Activated Less-Than-Lethal Effect Cartridges and Multi-Mode EO/IR Gimbal (Provisional Patent filed Dec 2025)

This provisional describes an integrated tactical UAS platform designed for controlled entry, surveillance, and non-lethal engagement operations. The system combines onboard electronically activated less-than-lethal effect cartridges with a stabilized, multi-mode electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) gimbal for real-time target identification and situational awareness. The platform includes command-and-control logic for selective arming, aiming, and deployment, as well as sensor fusion between visual, thermal, and targeting systems. Intended use cases include tactical entry support, suspect compliance operations, and remote threat mitigation in confined or hazardous environments.

Autonomous Drone Package Delivery System With Dynamic Landing on a Mobile Robotic Platform (Provisional Patent filed Dec 2025)

This provisional covers an autonomous aerial delivery system capable of dynamically landing on a moving or repositionable robotic platform. The invention includes real-time localization, guidance, and control algorithms that allow a delivery drone to identify, track, and safely land on a mobile ground-based platform under varying operating conditions. The system supports automated package handoff, recharging, and mission redeployment without human intervention. Applications include last-mile logistics, disaster response, secure deliveries, and distributed fulfillment networks where fixed landing infrastructure is impractical or unavailable.

Autonomous Vehicle Delivery System With Robotic Drone Capture for Continuous Package Replenishment (Provisional Patent filed Dec 2025)

This provisional describes a fully autonomous ground vehicle delivery ecosystem incorporating robotic drone capture and recovery mechanisms. The system enables aerial delivery drones to rendezvous with a moving or stationary autonomous vehicle, perform precision capture, and transfer payloads for continuous package replenishment. The invention includes robotic capture hardware, alignment and capture logic, safety interlocks, and autonomous coordination between air and ground assets. Designed for scalable logistics operations, the system supports continuous delivery cycles, reduced downtime, and extended operational range for drone-based fulfillment networks.

Strategic Importance

"These patents represent core pillars of our intellectual property portfolio," commented the DAS team, "and they directly support our operational focus on endurance, autonomy, and scalability. As we continue expanding into logistics, security, and defense markets, these technologies allow us to meet real-world demands with adaptable, high-performance Drone systems."

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic .

