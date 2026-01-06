EP Release Date: January 9, 2026

DENVER, CO AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Recording artist and technologist SHARON. (stylized in all caps followed by a period), founder of Music Cures Ai, has announced the release of a new AI-generated EP titled Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime, arriving January 9, 2026.

The project is a deeply personal body of work rooted in SHARON.'s lived experience with the AI funding ecosystem - beginning with her involvement in AI Grant, which she credits with saving her life, and continuing through the subsequent appropriation of her non-AI-generated intellectual property by Silicon Valley figures and its implementation in systems that influenced financial markets and Wall Street activity.

The release is her most controversial and intimate project to date: an AI-generated EP titled Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime,.

The EP is a danceable, somber and dark, narrative-driven electronic work drawn from SHARON.'s real-life experiences navigating the modern AI and technology ecosystem-where innovation, obsession, power, and intimacy often blur. What began as a lifeline through experimental AI funding evolved into a labyrinth of hidden dynamics, betrayals, and personal entanglements that would ultimately reshape her life, work, and understanding of trust.

While SHARON. is widely recognized for explicit Tech House and House records favored by DJs and underground radio worldwide, this release leans heavily into Deep House, using hypnotic grooves and restrained tension to tell a cohesive story. The EP traces a descent into isolation, surveillance, fixation, and emotional dependence-including falling in love with a hacker who positioned himself as a protector, only to become part of the machinery that turned against her.

The title track, Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime, sets the tone for the project and is accompanied by a "Silicon Valley Billionaires Extended Mix." Across the EP, SHARON. explores themes of control, fetishization of intelligence, gendered power imbalances in tech culture, and the erotic charge that can exist between vulnerability and threat.

Additional tracks include:

Neuro Emasculation - a confrontational examination of wounded egos, digital masculinity, and the psychological fallout of power without intimacy

Deep Fake - a meditation on illusion, misdirection, and reality distortion in an age where truth is endlessly reframed

Mr White Hat - named for the hacker who occupied the dual role of savior and saboteur

Let's Go, USA! - a raw, symbolic reckoning with institutional abandonment, exploitation, and the absence of meaningful protection

Hackers Hospital - inspired by SHARON.'s conceptual framework for rehabilitation and recovery within hacker culture, which forms part of her broader AI-focused body of work

Though AI-generated music is not her usual medium, SHARON. describes the choice as deliberate and unavoidable.

"There are stories that don't survive traditional publishing," she says. "Music-especially electronic music-has always been a place where censored, sanitized, or inconvenient truths can exist without permission. This record takes artistic license to say what can't be said elsewhere."

Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime functions as both an electronic release and a confessional artifact-blurring the line between documentation and desire, control and consent, creation and capture. It continues SHARON.'s ongoing exploration of authorship, technology, and survival in systems that consume the very people who build them.

The EP will be available on digital platforms January 9, 2026.

Artist: SHARON.

EP:Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Artist: SHARON.

EP: Trapped In A Tower By An Incel and Group of Organized Crime

Release Date: January 9, 2026

CONTACT:

Sharon Parker

(845) 390-1844

MusicCuresAi@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Music Cures Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/artist-sharon.-releases-ai-generated-ep-trapped-in-a-tower-by-an-ince-1124362