Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
06.01.26 | 09:08
85,56 
-0,12 % -0,10
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
DP World Showcases Sustainability in Action at the Port of Caucedo in the Dominican Republic

New video highlights how DP World is reducing emissions, protecting ecosystems, and investing in communities through sustainable port operations.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / As sustainability becomes an increasingly critical pillar of global trade, DP World is showcasing how ports can deliver measurable environmental and social impact through everyday operations.

A new video, "Sustainability in Action at DP World in the Dominican Republic," highlights progress at the Port of Caucedo, where cleaner energy, circular economy practices, and community investment are shaping a more sustainable logistics ecosystem in the Caribbean.

The video spotlights initiatives ranging from waste recovery and ISO 14001-certified environmental management to solar power, electric equipment, and biodiversity protection. It also highlights DP World's partnerships to restore mangroves, protect river basins, and monitor marine life, alongside programs that expand opportunity for women, youth, and surrounding communities.

Together, these efforts reflect DP World's "Our World, Our Future" strategy, which embeds sustainability into port operations while supporting inclusive economic growth.

At DP World in the Dominican Republic, sustainability is not a separate initiative - it is integrated into how the port operates, how it engages with communities, and how it supports the future of trade.

Learn more: DP World Sustainability Initiatives

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-showcases-sustainability-in-action-at-the-port-of-cauce-1124421

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
