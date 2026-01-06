MicroAge Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / MicroAge is proud to?celebrate?the?momentous milestone?of 50 years as a company. Founded in?1976 by Jeff McKeever and Alan Hald as one of the nation's first computer stores, MicroAge has grown and evolved?across?five decades. While initially rooted in?traditional systems,?MicroAge now also leads?in?cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and full data center services.

Technology?changes every day, and as IT experts,?we have continuously adapted?and thrived?in the fast-paced technology landscape. One thing?remains?constant, and?that's?our dedication to helping companies stay ahead in an?environment?that's?always evolving.??Over the years,?we've?built a strong, relationship-driven culture rooted in our core values - BOLD?(Build and respect relationships,?Own?your actions, Lead with innovation, and Deliver excellence). These principles have guided us through every stage of growth.??It's?through this mindset of Technology?Reimagined that we help organizations stay ahead in an environment?that's?always evolving.

What We've Achieved:

Award-winning workplace: Named one of Phoenix Business Journal's?Best Places to Work ?for over a decade.

Channel excellence: Honored with?CRN 's prestigious Triple Crown Award since 2023, plus seven consecutive years on?CRN 's MSP?500 list.

Industry leadership: Progressively advanced from?a value-added reseller (VAR)?to a full-service solutions integrator with deep?expertise?in cybersecurity, cloud, data, and collaboration services.

Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation & Impact

As we mark this milestone year, we reflect on the qualities that make MicroAge exceptional. Our foundational?vision?transformed us from a single computer store into a trusted solution provider partner through agile thinking and strong relationships. We're?proud to have created?a people-centered culture rooted in trust, inclusiveness, innovation, and community engagement, making MicroAge more than just a successful business.

Through our ActTogether program, team members?consistently get involved with our local communities?and give back?through our compassion-in-action activities. Learn how we gave back during the 2025 holiday season: Bringing Holiday Cheer to Ronald McDonald House Families Across the Country .

Our team's unwavering?dedication?to excellence?gives us the drive to?deliver?cutting-edge?solutions across?industries.??As part of our commitment to innovation, MicroAge has?established?dedicated practices in these key areas:

Data?Intelligence and?AI: We created?Octem.ai , an end-to-end Data Intelligence & AI solutions framework designed to help organizations strategize, simplify, secure, and scale their digital transformation using the power of AI.

Cloud Services: Successfully enable organizations to accelerate innovation and operational agility by delivering secure, scalable Microsoft?365 and Azure solutions,?completing seamless migrations,?and providing 24/7 proactive management to ensure business continuity.

Cybersecurity: Continuously?achieve?industry-leading protection for clients through a comprehensive, framework-driven approach. To?accomplish?that, we?implement?end-to-end security services with?around-the-clock?threat detection, rapid incident response, and compliance to safeguard enterprise integrity.

Services: From proactive IT support to comprehensive professional services, we deliver solutions that empower every aspect of our clients' business. We keep?operations running smoothly so?our clients?can stay focused on driving strategy and innovation.

Looking Ahead - Note from Larry Gentry

"This golden milestone isn't just about looking back - it's about driving our vision forward. We're igniting the next 50 years with a commitment to innovation through advanced technologies like AI, data intelligence, and secure cloud transformations. Our future is rooted in strengthening partnerships with clients, vendors, and communities, while continuing to invest in our team through growth opportunities, an inclusive culture, and a positive impact that resonates across everything we do.

To everyone who's been part of this journey - from our founding associates to today's employees and valued clients - thank you for your trust, collaboration, and inspiration. As we celebrate our golden anniversary, we look ahead with purpose. Together, we'll empower businesses, safeguard communities, and lead with innovation for the next 50 years and beyond." - Larry Gentry, Chief Executive Officer

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform - moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data center technologies, implementations, managed IT services, and more. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com .

