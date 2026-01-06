Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington's KHPI ETF Surpasses $250 Million in Assets

Milestone Highlights Advisor Demand for Risk-Aware Income Strategies

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Kensington Asset Management, LLC ("Kensington") announced that the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (Ticker:KHPI) has surpassed $250 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of 12/18/2025. The milestone represents a meaningful level of scale for the actively managed ETF following its launch in September 2024 and reflects continued advisor adoption across platforms.

KHPI was designed to address demand for income-oriented strategies with an explicit focus on risk management. The fund seeks to generate income through a disciplined option overlay while maintaining an approach intended to help manage downside risk during periods of market volatility. Since launch, KHPI has expanded across national Broker-Dealer platforms, model portfolios, and Turnkey Asset Management Platforms ("TAMPs").

"KHPI's growth reflects strong alignment between the fund's design and the needs we hear from advisors," said Brian Weisenberger, Chief Market Strategist of Kensington Asset Management. "Advisors are incorporating the strategy into portfolios where income consistency and risk awareness are important considerations."

"Reaching $250 million in assets represents a meaningful level of scale in the ETF market, where many strategies face challenges building sustainable adoption," said Mano Fanopoulos, Managing Partner of Kensington Asset Management. "KHPI's role as a differentiated income solution with embedded hedging has become increasingly relevant as markets remain unpredictable."

The milestone underscores Kensington's continued focus on developing risk-aware, outcome-oriented investment strategies and supporting financial professionals with tools designed for evolving market conditions.

About Kensington Asset Management: Kensington Asset Management, advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) specializes in active systematic strategies, built to navigate market volatility by providing innovative pathways to upside participation with a downside hedge.

About Liquid Strategies: Liquid Strategies, sub-advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) focuses on managing dynamic investment strategies designed to help investors achieve their investment goals with innovative investment solutions. In addition to KHPI, the Sub-Advisor manages a series of Strategies and Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") under the name Overlay Shares.

For more information about KHPI, please visit Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 / visiting www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com, which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF ("KHPI"), prospectus available here. Investing in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the KHPI are detailed in the prospectus.

Future distributions are not guaranteed, and distributions may include option income, dividends, and possibly some return of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end please call (866) 303-8623 or visit our website, available here.

Options Risk: An option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an asset at a specified price. Options are speculative. The Fund may lose the premium paid if the underlying asset's price doesn't move favorably. Writing put options risks declines in the asset's value, while writing call options may require delivering the asset below market price. Uncovered call options carry the risk of unlimited loss.

Advisory services offered through Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor, Member FINRA/SIPC not affiliated with Kensington Asset Management, LLC or Liquid Strategies, LLC.

KAML-854541-2025-12-16

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kensingtons-khpi-etf-surpasses-250-million-in-assets-1124422