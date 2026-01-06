Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Receives Regulatory Approval for BioDefense Burn Pit Initiative

PHOENIX, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) ("Creative Medical" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine and AI-enabled biodefense solutions, today announced that its BioDefense Inc. Burn Pit Initiative has received regulatory approval to proceed, marking a significant milestone in the Company's mission to address the long-term health consequences of toxic burn pit exposure among U.S. military veterans.

Importantly, the Company also confirmed that no additional fundraising is required to execute this initiative, as the program will be supported through existing strategic partnerships, infrastructure, and previously established vendor relationships, resulting in meaningful cost efficiencies.

Regulatory Clearance Accelerates National Burn Pit Program

The newly granted regulatory approval enables BioDefense Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Creative Medical, to formally advance its Burn Pit Program, which is designed to build one of the most comprehensive molecular and cellular databases ever assembled for veterans affected by burn pit-related toxic exposure. With this clearance, the Company may now initiate expanded data collection, AI-driven molecular modeling, and regenerative countermeasure development using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform and analytical technologies.

"This regulatory approval represents a defining inflection point for our BioDefense strategy," said Timothy Warbington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Medical. "It allows us to move forward with a program that directly serves U.S. veterans while also establishing a scalable national capability in regenerative biodefense."

Capital-Efficient Execution: No New Fundraising Required

Creative Medical emphasized that the current Burn Pit Initiative will be executed without the need for additional capital raises, reflecting disciplined financial stewardship and strategic leveraging of existing relationships.

Key contributors to this cost-efficient approach include:

Long-standing collaboration agreements already in place with Greenstone Biosciences, Inc.

Utilization of previously established AI, sequencing, and iPSC development frameworks

Internalized intellectual property and proprietary regenerative platforms

Favorable commercial terms secured through prior strategic planning

"As a result of our existing infrastructure and partnerships, this initiative does not introduce incremental balance sheet pressure," Warbington added. "We believe this disciplined approach differentiates Creative Medical among emerging biotech companies and reinforces our commitment to shareholder value."

AI-Integrated Regenerative Biodefense Platform

Through BioDefense Inc., Creative Medical is advancing an AI-enabled regenerative defense platform capable of:

Decoding genomic and proteomic signatures of toxic exposure

Modeling disease progression pathways using machine learning

Developing iPSC-based regenerative repair strategies

Supporting future deployment across both military and civilian populations

The Burn Pit Initiative is expected to serve as a foundational program within a broader biodefense framework that may be extended to additional exposure-related and environmental health threats.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine, immune modulation, and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies. The Company's platform supports therapeutic programs in autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, metabolic, and biodefense indications, integrating cellular regeneration with AI-driven analytics to enhance national and population health resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding regulatory approvals, anticipated program execution, cost efficiencies, and future development plans. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Creative Medical undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

