A new two-electron bromine chemistry sharply cuts corrosion while boosting performance, opening a clearer path for zinc-bromine flow batteries at grid scale.From ESS News Researchers at Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, have developed a new bromine-based flow battery chemistry that addresses one of the technology's longest-standing barriers: severe corrosion caused by free bromine during charging. The team reports that the approach simultaneously extends cycle life and lifts energy density, potentially improving the commercial outlook for zinc-bromine (Zn/Br) ...

