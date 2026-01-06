Aurzen Official: Aurzen Elevates Portable Entertainment with New Innovations at CES 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen is expanding the possibilities of portable entertainment projection with its latest lineup, showcased at CES 2026. Featuring the ZIP Cyber Edition, BOOM series with VibeBass custom-tuned bass technology, and Roku TV built-in smart projectors, the company demonstrates how projection technology can adapt to vehicles, travel, creative workspaces, and outdoor adventures.

Making its U.S. debut, the ZIP Cyber Edition introduces the world's first tri-fold, truly portable projector with a cyberpunk-inspired design. Folding down to just one inch thick, it balances extreme portability with flexible use. At CES, it was demonstrated in a Tesla Model Y-based in-car cinema, highlighting how EV owners can enjoy entertainment at national parks and campgrounds. Beyond vehicles, ZIP Cyber Edition also supports creative workflows such as tufting and sewing, as well as portable setups for travelers and outdoor users. It features 720p DLP projection, AirLink one-click mirroring without Wi-Fi, and up to 1.5 hours of battery life with USB-C fast charging.

The BOOM series, including BOOM mini and BOOM air, focuses on portable audio-visual immersion with 1080p resolution and built-in Google TV. BOOM mini introduces VibeBass, a custom-tuned bass technology that enhances low-frequency performance for deeper, punchier sound with richer detail, supported by dual 10W Dolby Audio speakers. Despite its compact size, it delivers an immersive, studio-quality audio experience. BOOM air supports USB-C power and 65W PD power banks, making it well suited for on-the-go and outdoor use.

Aurzen has expanded its smart projector ecosystem beyond its previous Google TV integration with its Roku TV built-in smart projectors, the Roku TVEAZZE D1R and Roku TV D1R Cube, now available in the market. Roku TV, America's #1 TV streaming platform, provides a familiar, intuitive interface for users of all ages. Both models feature 1080p resolution and Dolby Audio, while the D1R Cube adds a sealed optical engine for enhanced durability, ensuring seamless streaming for home, travel, and outdoor scenarios.

All Aurzen projectors are SGS certified under ANSI/ISO 21118, delivering verified true brightness without inflated claims.

Pricing and availability:

During CES, the limited ZIP Cyber Edition is available for pre-order at an early-bird price starting from $239.99 exclusively Aurzen's official website, while the BOOM mini, BOOM air, and Roku TV EAZZE D1R and Roku TV D1R Cube are offered on Amazon with up to 50% off. Readers can visit HERE (https://aurzen.com/pages/ces-exclusive-offer) to claim their codes.

For high-resolution images and a Tesla Model Y-based in-car projection video, access the Media Kit.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

